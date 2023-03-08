Oscar-Nominated Netflix Movie Crosses Major Milestone

As Netflix braces for the potential to bring home Oscar gold this Sunday, the streamer's most-nominated movie of the year has crossed big milestone. Variety brings word that All Quiet on the Western Front, the 2022 adaptation based on Erich Maria Remarque's best-selling book, has been watched over 150 million hours since it was first released on Netflix. This may not seem like much when new seasons of Stranger Things and Wednesday pull in over 1 billion hours in their first four weeks, but non-English language movies released by Netflix seldom have viewership numbers this high. Though the film is technically #4 on Netflix's All-Time Non-English feature films, it has seen consistent viewership over the past 15 weeks, and more since its Oscar nominations poured in.

All Quiet on the Western Front is nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score), Best Sound, Best Achievement in Visual Effects, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Production Design, Best International Feature Film (Germany), and Best Picture.

"It's a momentous moment for me the fact that, and I don't use this word lightly because Germany has a problem with the word 'proud' because of its history," director Edward Berger previously told Deadline about the movie's nominations. "And so I always have a very difficult time using that word. But in this case, I'm really proud of all the people who got nominated for the film, the effects, makeup, camera, production design, the entire crew, and at the BAFTAs. So that just means a lot that it was really like every team member worked so hard, and I don't think I've ever made a movie where they contributed so much to the final result."

The film is the most-nominated movie released by Netflix this year, with all of their other films receiving just one nomination each; this includes: Bardo (Best Cinematography), Blonde (Best Actress in a Leading Role, Ana de Armas), The Elephant Whisperers (Best Documentary Short Film), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Best Adapted Screenplay, Rian Johnson), The Martha Mitchell Effect (Best Documentary Short Film), The Sea Beast (Best Animated Feature Film), and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Best Animated Feature Film).