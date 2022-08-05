Owen Wilson's Superhero Movie Secret Headquarters Gets First Look Poster

Owen Wilson is currently busy filming the second season of Loki for Marvel and Disney+, but the actor's return as Mobius M. Mobius won't be the only superhero project fans of Wilson have to look forward to. The actor is also set to star in a new original superhero movie titled Secret Headquarters, which will premiere exclusively only Paramount+ in August. The first trailer for the movie is expected to be released tomorrow, but @DiscussingFilm on Twitter just shared a first look at the movie's poster.

"First poster for 'SECRET HEADQUARTERS', starring Owen Wilson. First trailer releases tomorrow," the account wrote on Twitter. You can check out the poster, which reveals the tagline "Not all dads wear business suits," below:

First poster for ‘SECRET HEADQUARTERS’, starring Owen Wilson.



First trailer releases tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iQgBzE4VpU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 13, 2022

In addition to Wilson, Secret Headquarters is set to feature Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit), and Michael Peña (Ant-Man). Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films produced Secret Headquarters, which they describe in a press release as a "heartwarming and action-packed family superhero film." You can read the plot description here: "While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world's most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world."

"We have seen tremendous success with our high-quality kids and family content, and are excited to add this special superhero movie to our growing slate of Paramount+ original films," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming, said in the press release. "Secret Headquarters is the perfect action-packed summer film for the whole family, making it a perfect fit for Paramount+ and our mountain of entertainment geared toward the whole household."

Throughout Loki's first season press tour, it was said by many folks involved with the series that Wilson wasn't much of a Marvel fan before joining the MCU. However, during a chat with Esquire, Wilson set the record straight about his Marvel feelings and admitted the one character he actually does have some issues with is from the world of DC.

"They asked me a lot about— 'It sounds like you had to be convinced to do this.' I don't know where they're getting that. That isn't true. The director just called me and told me the idea, and I wanted to work on it. But somehow what seems to be in their press notes, maybe, is that I know zero about the MCU. I don't know a ton about it, but I know .... Actually, yeah, I probably don't know that much about it. I kind of know about Iron Man. I've seen Aquaman. He's swimming in jeans. No one can swim in jeans! That was my argument with the kids about Aquaman."

Secret Headquarters debuts on Paramount+ in August. Loki Season 2 does not yet have a release date.