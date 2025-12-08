Paramount+ Just Started Streaming the Best Crime Thriller of the ’90s

The Paramount+ streaming lineup added a bunch of great titles in the last week, but few are better than an all-time great crime thriller from 1996. After capturing the attention of film fans with a few low-budget hits out of the gate, filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen took things to a new level in the mid-90s when they transported audiences to the sinister tundra of North Dakota, telling one of the most unexpected stories of the decade in the process.
Fargo was an instant classic when it was released in 1996, and it remains every bit as good today, nearly 30 years later. Luckily, it’s an incredibly accessible movie in the world of streaming, especially after being added to Paramount+ on December 1st.
If you haven’t seen it before, Fargo is an idiosyncratic crime drama that manages to deliver as many darkly comedic moments as it does genuine thrills. The film follows an aloof car salesman (William H. Macy) who gets caught up in a bizarre criminal scenario with a couple of bumbling but very dangerous hit men (Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare). Consistently standing between them and a successful operation is a pregnant police officer (Frances McDormand) who simply wants to do the right thing and get home to her budding family.
The Fargo film is out of this world, and it may come as a surprise to learn that the TV show based on the movie is almost as good. Creator Noah Hawley brought the concept to FX in 2014 and has delivered five seasons of wacky crime dramedies, with each installment telling a brand new story.
What’s New on Paramount+?
Fargo is just one of several great movies to arrive on the Paramount+ lineup at the start of December. Other newly added all-timers include Pulp Fiction, Batman Returns, Goodfellas, Interstellar, Django Unchained, Raging Bull, and No Country for Old Men.
You can check out the full list of Paramount+ December 1st additions below.
