Paramount and Hasbro Event Film Removed From Release Schedule

An Untitled Paramount/Hasbro Event Film previously scheduled for October 1, 2021, has been removed from an updated Paramount Pictures release schedule due to coronavirus. Paramount set that date aside in December 2017, the same day it claimed dates for an untitled G.I. Joe movie, dated March 27, 2020, as well as Micronauts for October 16 that same year and Dungeons & Dragons for July 23, 2021. G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes now opens October 22, 2021, as part of a delay shoving Clifford the Big Red Dog to November 2021 and an untitled Paranormal Activity sequel from March 2021 to March 4, 2022.

In April, Warner Bros. shifted The Batman from June 25, 2021, to October 1, 2021, due to coronavirus. The buzzy reboot is now the only film releasing on that date.

In 2015, The Hollywood Reporter learned Paramount and Allspark Pictures, Hasbro's film label, would team on an "interconnected, cross-property onscreen universe" featuring characters from five Hasbro brands following their multi-billion dollar partnership on the Michael Bay-directed Transformers franchise.

These brands — G.I. Joe, Micronauts, Visionaries: Knights of the Magical Light, M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand), and ROM — were said to be at the center of a writers' room that would bring together "top talent" to build-out this newest cinematic universe.

Paramount and Hasbro are also developing a rebooted Power Rangers with Jonathan Entwistle, creator of Netflix series The End of the F***ing World. That 1990s-set project was first announced in late 2019.

"Paramount and Hasbro have had a longstanding relationship, and we're proud of the success we've enjoyed on the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises,” then-Paramount chairman and CEO Brad Grey said when the deal was announced in late 2015. "We're excited to grow our agreement and make even more movies based upon these popular and powerful Hasbro characters and their worlds."

Added Hasbro president and CEO Brian Goldner, "Hasbro and Allspark Pictures put storytelling at the center of everything that we do. These brands are filled with memorable stories and vivid characters, and this universe creates a framework for how they will become interconnected."

Extending the Paramount partnership allows Hasbro to "continue our long-term strategy and overall vision to build dynamic worlds for all of our brands, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them as we develop these properties," he said at the time.

Allspark most recently produced the animated My Little Pony: The Movie and the live-action Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, released by Paramount Pictures in 2018.

An untitled My Little Pony Film from Paramount Animation and Paramount Pictures is scheduled for release on September 24, 2021, with Dungeons & Dragons planned for May 27, 2022, and an Untitled Transformers Film on June 24, 2022.

Paramount on Friday also revealed an early 2022 release date for Scream 5, the latest installment in the horror-slasher franchise that will team series stars Courteney Cox and David Arquette with franchise newcomers Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.