One of 2025’s Best Action Movies Just Hit Paramount+

Now that we’re a few months into the year, some of 2025’s early theatrical releases are starting to make their way to the world of streaming. Films like Black Bag, Companion, Heart Eyes, and One of Them Days have already been released on streaming services, while Captain America: Brave New World just got its Disney+ premiere set for later in the month. Some of the best films of 2025 so far are starting to reach streaming, including a great action-comedy that popped up on Paramount+ this week.

Getting an action movie right in a post-John Wick world has been a challenge for many, but Paramount’s Novocaine was able to break some new ground with a protagonist who can’t feel pain. Starring Jack Quaid, Novocaine won over the critics and fans who saw it when it hit theaters back in March, and now a whole new wave of movie lovers will get to enjoy it online.

Novocaine debuted on Paramount+ Tuesday morning, putting it in front of the biggest audience it has enjoyed to-date. If you want to give the new action flick a shot, but don’t have Paramount+, you can sign up for a subscription here.

New Movies on Paramount+

Novocaine‘s debut on Paramount+ comes nearly two weeks after the streaming service added a horde of new movies to its streaming roster. Below, you can see the full list of films that hit Paramount+ at the beginning of May.

A Very Brady Sequel

Addams Family Values (1993)

Aeon Flux

Atlantic City

Awake

Black Rain

Book Club

Bound

Bride & Prejudice

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Clueless

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Cursed

Days of Thunder

Dreamland

Drillbit Taylor

Duplex

Erin Brockovich

Extraordinary Measures

Finding Neverland

Flight Of The Intruder

Frank Miller’s Sin Ciity

Freedom Writers

G.I. Jane

Gandhi

Green Book

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hostage

Hotel for Dogs

I.Q.

In Her Skin

In The Bedroom

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Just Friends

Just Like Heaven

Kate & Leopold

Kingpin

Last Vegas

Life of Pi

Memoirs of a Geisha

Mercy

Minari

Monster Trucks

Nebraska

Norbit

Oldboy

Once Upon a Time in America

Once Upon a Time in The West

Parasite

Patriots Day

Paycheck

Pride

Private Parts

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rango

Rio Grande

Romeo Must Die

Sahara

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Some Kind of Wonderful

Son of Rambow

Southside of You

Spell

Stardust

Terminator: Dark Fate

Texas Rangers

The Addams Family (2019)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Edge of Seventeen

The Four Feathers

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Last Castle

The Mist

The Prince and Me

The Queen

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

The Two Jakes

The Weather Man

Things We Lost In The Fire

Top Five

Trading Places

We Were Soldiers

Yours, Mine & Ours

The Comeback Trail

