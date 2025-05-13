One of 2025’s Best Action Movies Just Hit Paramount+

Now that we’re a few months into the year, some of 2025’s early theatrical releases are starting to make their way to the world of streaming. Films like Black Bag, Companion, Heart Eyes, and One of Them Days have already been released on streaming services, while Captain America: Brave New World just got its Disney+ premiere set for later in the month. Some of the best films of 2025 so far are starting to reach streaming, including a great action-comedy that popped up on Paramount+ this week.
Getting an action movie right in a post-John Wick world has been a challenge for many, but Paramount’s Novocaine was able to break some new ground with a protagonist who can’t feel pain. Starring Jack Quaid, Novocaine won over the critics and fans who saw it when it hit theaters back in March, and now a whole new wave of movie lovers will get to enjoy it online.
Novocaine debuted on Paramount+ Tuesday morning, putting it in front of the biggest audience it has enjoyed to-date. If you want to give the new action flick a shot, but don’t have Paramount+, you can sign up for a subscription here.
New Movies on Paramount+
Novocaine‘s debut on Paramount+ comes nearly two weeks after the streaming service added a horde of new movies to its streaming roster. Below, you can see the full list of films that hit Paramount+ at the beginning of May.
A Very Brady Sequel
Addams Family Values (1993)
Aeon Flux
Atlantic City
Awake
Black Rain
Book Club
Bound
Bride & Prejudice
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Clueless
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Cursed
Days of Thunder
Dreamland
Drillbit Taylor
Duplex
Erin Brockovich
Extraordinary Measures
Finding Neverland
Flight Of The Intruder
Frank Miller’s Sin Ciity
Freedom Writers
G.I. Jane
Gandhi
Green Book
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hostage
Hotel for Dogs
I.Q.
In Her Skin
In The Bedroom
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Just Friends
Just Like Heaven
Kate & Leopold
Kingpin
Last Vegas
Life of Pi
Memoirs of a Geisha
Mercy
Minari
Monster Trucks
Nebraska
Norbit
Oldboy
Once Upon a Time in America
Once Upon a Time in The West
Parasite
Patriots Day
Paycheck
Pride
Private Parts
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rango
Rio Grande
Romeo Must Die
Sahara
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Some Kind of Wonderful
Son of Rambow
Southside of You
Spell
Stardust
Terminator: Dark Fate
Texas Rangers
The Addams Family (2019)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Edge of Seventeen
The Four Feathers
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Last Airbender (2010)
The Last Castle
The Mist
The Prince and Me
The Queen
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
The Two Jakes
The Weather Man
Things We Lost In The Fire
Top Five
Trading Places
We Were Soldiers
Yours, Mine & Ours
The Comeback Trail
