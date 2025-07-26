Predator: Killer of Killers Gets All-New End-Credits Scene, Revealing Major Franchise Cameos

The hype for the upcoming film Predator: Badlands was very real during San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Writer/director Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) has used the element of surprise to his advantage: He first dropped a surprise Predator prequel film, Prey, in 2022; earlier this year, what was supposed to be his Predator animated anthology, Hulu’s Predator: Killer of Killers, turned out to be a clever multi-chapter movie, which ended with some shocking revelations that have entirely redefined what is possible for the franchise.

SPOILERS: The ending scene of Killer of Killers revealed that the Predator species known as the Yautja haven’t just been targeting each of the warriors they’ve taken on in various films for sport: they’ve been collecting the human specimens that have defeated their kind – a fact confirmed by the sight of Comache warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder) trapped in a cryogenic stasis pod, following her victory over a Predator back in 18th century America. Naturally, Predator fans have been wondering: if Naru is in the Yautja’s collection, what about other victorious warriors, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch from the original film or Danny Glover’s Lt. Mike Harrigan from Predator 2?

Thanks to Comic-Con 2025, it’s been confirmed that Dan Trachtenberg has indeed managed to pull both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Glover back into the Predator franchise. And the team behind Predator has gone back to make sure that both actors are retroactively included in that Killer of Killers post-credits scene.

Predator: Killer of Killers’ New Post-Credits Scene Finally Ties The Franchise Together

It cannot be understated how big of a game-changing turn this is for Predator. After more than 30 years of releasing standalone installments, Dan Trachtenberg and co. have not only launched their own franchise universe arc (about to enter its third chapter with Badlands), but have also tied together all the loose threads from the original films, and even those 2010s reboot attempts like Predators and The Predator.

The major questions now are: What is all this building to? And how does Dan Trachtenberg’s upcoming Predator-led film Predator: Badlands fit into the mix? And what does it mean that Badlands is also crossing into the Alien franchise continuity with its story?

For fans of these 80s/90s hit franchises, this is an exciting time, indeed. Even though Schwarzenegger and Glover are much older now, Killer of Killers has presented a viable format for their characters’ stories to continue, as well as vocal work opportunities for the actors. Marvel’s Predator comic line has also introduced Dutch’s brother, John Schaefer, into continuity, so that’s a possible piece in play, as well.

