Pulp Fiction Stars John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson Reunite for New Holiday Commercial

Happy Thanksgiving! Turkey Day usually marks the debut of Santa at the Macy's Day Parade and while the festivities are a little different this year, we have still gotten various glimpses of Ole Saint Nick. In fact, a Comcast commercial that aired during the parade featured Steve Carell as Santa. Fans loved it so much that they're calling for him to play Santa in his own feature film. Turns out, Carell is not the only celebrity to play Santa this year. John Travolta also popped up in a Captial One commercial as Santa, but this ad had a special twist. Travolta was reunited with his Pulp Fiction co-star, Samuel L. Jackson. You can watch the commercial in the video above.

As you can see, the commercial features Santa doing some online shopping for his elves when Jackson pops in to let him know that Captial One searches for coupons online and automatically applies them to orders. You may have also noticed that Jackson is giving some extra love to Pulp Fiction by wearing a shirt with a burger in a Santa hat that says, "'Happy Holidays 'With Cheese'." Sadly, it ends with Santa reusing to take Jackson off of the "Naughty List" due to his overuse of curse words. The commercial may not be getting the same overwhelming reactions as Carell's, but it sure is cute!

While Carell and Travolta may be playing Santa in commercials, one actor that is currently rocking the Santa suit on film is Kurt Russell. The actor is playing the character once again in The Christmas Chronicles 2. The star will be joined by his real-life partner, Goldie Hawn, in the new Netflix sequel. You can view the trailer here and read the synopsis below:

"It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit."

The Christmas Chronicles 2 is now streaming on Netflix.