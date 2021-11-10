Ritu Arya Talks Netflix’s Red Notice

The wait for Red Notice is almost over. The Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot starring film which sees the FBI’s top-profiler reluctantly teams up with a renowned art thief to stop another art thief in a daring, global heist arrives on Friday, November 12th and joining Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot is Ritu Arya. The Umbrella Academy standout plays Interpol Inspector Urvashi Das in the film, a character who is herself trying to catch these most-wanted criminals. But while the wait for any exciting, action-packed film can feel long for fans, the wait for Red Notice was genuinely a little longer than expected. The film began production in early 2020 only to be shut down due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Production ultimately resumed in September 2020 and Arya recently told ComicBook.com that the whole experience was unexpected – and that she was grateful they were able to come back to finish what they’d started.



“It was so unexpected, you know. Halfway through, we were on set and there was an announcement that we were going into lockdown and we didn’t know if we’d be coming back to finish it,” Arya said. “And you know, we do all this work and we made the sacrifices and it was like, ‘wow, is it just going to stop now?’ So, we were really happy that we were able to come back and do it again, but it was a lot longer than we thought.” It’s crazy, when we came back everything was different where we have to wear a mask and shields even in rehearsal and only when it was a take, like ‘action!’ would we not have the masks on so it did create this really odd feeling – which many productions went through. I was so grateful that we got to come back and do it.”



Even though resuming production was a different experience, Arya said it made the cast and crew closer.



“They were really on it, looking after us,” she said. “We were staying in a bubble, in a hotel together, the crew, and we sort of stayed there, and then we’d be on set. It was just a crazy experience, but like summer camp or boarding school so I think that we got really very close. We bonded in a special way because of that.”



Arya also had praise for her co-stars, particularly Johnson. In Red Notice, Arya’s Inspector Das is an Interpol agent who works with Johnson’s FBI profiler John Hartley, and Arya said that working with the star was “absolutely lovely” – and noted that she was starstruck herself with all three of the film’s headlining stars.



“It was absolutely lovely working with him. Funny, because I think I was pretty starstruck going in, all three of these big, big stars. And they made it so easy on set,” Arya said. “Like, they couldn’t have been more down-to-earth and easygoing and welcoming. I’m really grateful for that.”



And when it comes to Inspector Das, Arya said she was definitely open to playing the character again, should



“I loved playing her. I loved creating her and it’s really empowering to play an Interpol agent,” Arya said. “That sort of status is really fun because I was forced to step into that, to find that within myself and then sort of something that I found and carry with me. And I thought Rawson [Marshal Thurber] was a great director and writer and the whole team was wonderful. I would definitely love to do it again.”



Red Notice drops on Netflix on Friday, November 12th.