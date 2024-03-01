Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor Square Off in New Road House Poster

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has earned himself a large following not only for his skills in combat, but also for the larger-than-life personality he showcases outside of the octagon, and in the upcoming reboot of Road House, the actor will be making his feature film debut across from Jake Gyllenhaal. In a new poster for the new movie, the two stars stare each other down, teasing that we'll be seeing the pair squaring off against one another in what is sure to be an intense conflict. You can check out the new poster below before Road House premieres on Prime Video on March 21st.

Prime Video describes the new film, "Road House stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past and his penchant for violence, in this adrenaline-fueled actioner. Dalton is barely scraping by on the reputation that still precedes him when he is spotted by Frankie (Jessica Williams), owner of a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. She hires him to be her new bouncer in hopes of stopping a violent gang, working for crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen), from destroying her beloved bar. Even five to one, Brandt's crew is no match for Dalton's skills. But the stakes get higher with the arrival of ruthless gun-for-hire, Knox (Conor McGregor). As the brutal brawls and bloodshed escalate, the tropical Keys prove more dangerous than anything Dalton ever faced in the Octagon. Also starring Daniela Melchior, Joaquim De Almeida, Lukas Gage."

The new movie was directed by Doug Liman and is making its world premiere at this year's South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

(Photo: Prime Video)

While McGregor might be well versed in fisticuffs, acting marked a new experience for him, and while Gyllenhaal has dozens of credits to his name, though isn't as comfortable with grappling. The actor recently teased that audiences should expect combat like nothing they've seen before.

"[Director Doug Liman] always does action in a different way, and he came to me and said, 'I want to do fights in a way that has never been done before,'" Gyllenhaal confirmed to Total Film, per GamesRadar. "He became pretty much obsessed with how the punches would land, and the kicks would land. He didn't want them to be performed in the way that we have for audiences in the past with that kind of fighting."

Road House hits Prime Video on March 21st.

