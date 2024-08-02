Robert Downey Jr. Doctor Doom Reveal Surprises Morgan Stark

Avengers: Endgame star Lexi Rabe had to give her reaction to the news of Robert Downey Jr., returning to the MCU. If you missed it, the Iron Man actor announced his dramatic role as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday at San Diego Comic-Con. His on-screen daughter was playfully confused by his big reveal post on Instagram. Her quick little, “Dad?” Comment quickly racked up a bunch of likes as Marvel fans absolutely loved the nod to their interactions during the end of The Infinity Saga. Along for the ride are The Russo Brothers, back in the saddle after Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. Maybe we will see Morgan Stark back in the MCU after all.

Rabe isn’t the only marvel actor that was completely caught off guard by the news. In a new interview with US Weekly, Jeremy Renner registered his surprise at Robert Downey Jr. decided to come back to the MCU. The Hawkeye actor shared, “I’m like, ‘What’s going on? Are you hiding this from us?’ I don’t know. That’s exciting news, man. I’m really, really excited about it.”

For the moment, it does seem like Marvel is headed for a big reunion moment. Renner feels that pull as well. Could it mean more Morgan Stark? Only time will tell. “It seems the Avenger movies have always been really fan favorites and there’s so many wonderful characters in them. I think it’s going to be challenging to get everybody together,” Renner explained. “I think they’re going to probably have to piece it together like week-by-week, just for people’s schedules.”

Will She Return Soon?

Morgan Stark and her father in the last Avengers movie.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Rabe in any role in the MCU. Her surprising turn in Avengers: Endgame is one of those fan favorite threads that is still dangling all these years later. Right after the movie premiered, ComicBook asked Lexi about coming back for another movie. She told us that people kept asking her mother and her that question, “And I don’t know.” Her mom jumped in at that moment and quickly clarified that they hadn’t signed on for a new appearance yet. Jessica said, “We haven’t filmed another one. And we’re not under contract, negotiations, or conversation at this point.”

But, that wasn’t the case for very long as Spider-Man: No Way Home, actually included Lexi in a small role. It got cut for time, but the actress posted about it on social media. As you would imagine the post ignited a fire storm of people trying to figure out where Tony Stark’s daughter would have fit into the narrative. Here’s what she said:

“Ok here’s a teaser with all the photos. Will be posting them all soon. I absolutely love this movie- even though my part (studio asked to use my image) got cut- it was amazing to see everyone #marvelfam #loveyou3000 #congratstoall @tomholland2013 @zendaya @lifeisaloha @jonfavreau @marisatomei #benedictcumberbatch @iamjamiefoxx #jksimmions #williamdafoe @wongrel #kevinfeige @marvelstudios @therussobrothers @sonypictures ty @abelita_pr”

Do you think there’s plans to bring her back? Let us know in the comments down below!