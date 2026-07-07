Robert Pattinson’s New Batman: Part II Look Has DC Fans Saying the Same Thing

All sorts of exciting details have emerged about the second installment in Matt Reeves The Batman franchise. With new theories about who exactly Sebastian Stan is playing and the fact that Barry Keoghan is returning as The Joker, rumors abound about the movie. And now, in the run-up to next year’s release, it seems DC fans can finally agree on something: Robert Pattinson might actually be the perfect Bruce Wayne—at least in terms of his look. And that’s saying something, as it’s notoriously difficult to get comic fans to agree on anything.

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As the actor rolled up on the red carpet for the premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, he looked indistinguishable from Bruce Wayne himself. One fan said, “Credit where it’s due, this man looks indistinguishable from a drawing of Bruce Wayne.” Another added, “Best casting ever made since Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man.” And while it’s true that Pattinson basically looks like Wayne come to life, this new look leaves us wondering whether we’re getting less of a Bruce Wayne that looks like he listens to My Chemical Romance all night, and more of the billionaire playboy that most adaptations tend to favor.

Fans Were Divided on Reeves’ Initial Take on Bruce Wayne

It's crazy how much Robert Pattinson resembles a David Mazzucchelli illustration of Bruce Wayne here. pic.twitter.com/QY3kjdxePj — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) July 6, 2026

While there’s no denying Pattinson’s talent, not everyone was on board with emo Bruce. Tons of fans thought it was an interesting contrast to the seemingly overblown, overhyped billionaire playboy who had been popular over the last few decades, appreciating what seemed like a nod to the days of Batman Beyond. Others, however, were still itching to have their favorite debonaire vigilante, à la Christian Bale, back. And now, with this new look and the few crumbs that have been sprinkled for feral fans to chew on, we’re left wondering which Bruce we’re going to get next year when The Batman 2 debuts in theaters.

Whatever your thoughts on the new look might be, the sequel is already shaping up to be one hell of a movie. With so many loose threads to tie up in the wake of the floodwaters receding from Gotham and a new sun rising over the city, The Batman 2 has a ridiculous amount of potential to live up to its predecessor in terms of characters, villains, action, and drama. As for what might be in store, plot-wise, there are a ton of options, with fans already theorizing that the movie will draw from The Long Halloween or hoping for a setup for Bane to enter this universe.

What are your thoughts on Pattinson’s new look? Is it indicative of a new era for Bruce Wayne? Will you miss emo-Wayne? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other Batman fans are saying.