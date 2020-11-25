Stephen King Praises New Thriller Run on Hulu

✖

Author Stephen King has been a prolific voice in the world of horror for decades, but even though he's crafted hundreds of terrifying tales, he still enjoys genre films as much as anyone, with King recently taking to Twitter to share his support for the new film Run, which debuted on Hulu this past weekend. The film, which stars Sarah Paulson and newcomer Kiera Allen, comes from director Aneesh Chaganty. The new film was originally slated to hit theaters earlier this year, only for the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shuttering of movies theaters around the globe resulting in the film altering its release strategy.

"RUN (Hulu): No extraneous bullsh-t. Just nerve-splintering terror," King shared on Twitter.

Understandably, director Chaganty could barely keep their excitement, sharing King's tweet while adding, "Holy sh-t. Holy sh-t. Holy sh-t. Holy sh-t. Holy sh-t. DEFCON 7."

The film is described, "They say you can never escape a mother’s love... but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (Allen) and her mom, Diane (Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers, and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN."

King isn't the only one to check out the film over the weekend, as a new report claims that the film became Hulu's most-watched film in its debut weekend on the service, which includes the Andy Samberg-starring Palm Springs earlier this year. As with many streaming services, the company wasn't quick to share actual statistics about views, but we can only surmise what the impressive number must be.

Paulson has starred in a number of acclaimed projects over the years, with a fan favorite being her various contributions to American Horror Story. The actress has been an integral component of the series and its many unsettling storylines since the debut season, with American Horror Story: 1984 being the first season she wasn't involved in. Luckily, the actress confirmed she was returning for the upcoming 10th season, which is expected to launch sometime in 2021.

Run is now streaming on Hulu.

