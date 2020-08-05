Ryan Reynolds To Play Lead Role In New Comedy Movie From Paddington Director

✖

After publicly confirming that he's not going to appear in the Black Adam movie with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds has found one of his next major projects. A new report reveals that Reynolds is set to star in Everyday Parenting Tips, a monster-comedy in development at Universal Pictures which has fan-favorite filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller attached as producers. Director Paul King, known for the recent Paddington feature films, will step behind the camera for the film which is based on a short story from writer Simon Rich, who will pen the screenplay. You can read the full short story in The New Yorker here.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds will play "a dad dealing with the everyday challenges of family and raising kids made all the most difficult by an ongoing Great Monster Uprising." Rich's original short story was written in a Q&A format with pointers and tips for parents that have children worried about monsters under their bed. The short sets the stage for what the film might include with passages like the follow:

"What if the monsters she’s afraid of are real?"

"Unfortunately, this is becoming more common in the aftermath of the Great Monster Uprising that occurred earlier this year. Ever since the creatures descended from the Dark Place, their presence on Earth has become an unavoidable aspect of our daily lives. If your child is afraid of an actual, real-life monster, such as Gorgog the Annihilator or Ctharga the Eater of Souls, explain to her that, although those monsters are obviously real, the likelihood of them attacking her is only moderate."

News of this adaptation comes after it was announced Rich will pen the script for Stage 13 for Amblin Partners, another adaptation of his own short story, which has Edgar Wright attached to direct. He previously adapted his short story "Sell Out" into the feature film An American Pickle which stars Seth Rogen and is set to be released on HBO Max this Friday.

Reynolds will next be seen on the big screen (pending a further delay) in the 20th Century Fox release Free Guy. Joining him in the film is Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Sranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), with Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and Channing Tatum (Kingsman 2). The action-comedy is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 11, 2020, though it's unclear if the film will be delayed further by the coronavirus pandemic.

