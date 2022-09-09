See How They Run Trailer Released





See How They Run has a brand new trailer for the Tom George mystery movie. In this film, Saoirse Ronan plays alongside Sam Rockwell's Inspector Stoppard. There's been a murder in a theater and no one can leave until the culprit is found. Adrien Brody's Leo Kopernick is dead on the stage and everyone is a suspect. Constable Stalker has to team with Stoppard to deduce who is at fault. Everyone has a motive, from David Oyelowo's playwright Mervyn Cocker-Norris to Reece Shearsmith as a film producer. It's a gas to see all this talent interact on screen. And if that weren't enough intrigue for audiences, the killer might not be done with just the actor laying dead on stage.

Ronan is set to be very busy with three other projects that are on the way. Foe, The Outrun, and this picture. She told The Hollywood Reporter that she was taking a break from period dramas to work on some different things. Here's what she had to say about that decision.

"It was Amy's voice that first drew me to The Outrun," Ronan explained in a statement to THR. "Her unusual way of seeing things in a way that perhaps you only can when you've been to the darkest place you can go within yourself. I have been waiting to play a part like this — the messiness, hopefulness, dreaminess, authenticity and humor we want to achieve — I've been scared of it, but with Nora I feel ready."

"There are wonderful gifts already in place to make this a powerful and immersive film," Fingscheidt chimed-in. "One is the setting, the vast and cinematic landscapes of the Orkney islands; the other is our main actress, Saoirse Ronan, who brings magic to the screen with her unique mix of charisma and emotional depth."

Searchlight Pictures has a new synopsis for the movie: "In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril."

