Marvel’s Shang-Chi Reveals New Song From Black Panther and Spider-Verse Artist

Marvel is once again tapping rapper/singer Swae Lee to do a song for a Marvel movie. Swae Lee has debuted his new song from Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is titled "In The Dark" and features hit R&B singer Jhené Aiko as a collaborator. You can listen to "In The Dark" below! The track is very much a darkly lavish upbeat hip-hop/R&B song, which lets Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko's respective melodic talents shine. If the past history of Marvel movie soundtracks is anything to judge by, "In The Dark" is already destined to be a hit.

As stated, Swae Lee has previously had big hits attached to Marvel movies. Lee was once one half of the rap duo Rae Sremmurd; he achieved his first Hot 100 number one hit as a solo artist with the song "Sunflower" for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, which he collaborated on with Post Malone. His track with artist Khalid, "The Ways", for the Black Panther soundtrack was a more modest hit (topping out at no. 63 on the US charts), but it still helped Swae Lee breakout as a solo artist, and forge a good relationship with the team at Marvel. Now that partnership has generated another big song for the young artist.

This will be Jhené Aiko's for collaboration with Marvel; however, she recently got into business with Disney as a featured artist on the soundtrack for Raya and the Last Dragon.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is making a full-on push to be the next big cultural milestone that Marvel Studios puts out. Indeed, Marvel's first Asian-led film is a bonafide cultural milestone in the same way that Black Panther was a milestone cultural event for black people. Black Panther showed Marvel that a film's wardrobe, soundtrack, iconography, and everything in between is all part of one large package; the studio clearly wants to package Shang-Chi much the same way, and so far it seems like it will work.

The soundtrack for Legend of the Ten Rings already has one big potential hit out there: "Lazy Susan" from 88rising's Brian Manuel and Warren Hue, along with 21 Savage, produced by Roget Chahayed. The 88rising has actually partnered with Marvel Studios to work on the Shang-Chi soundtrack, giving the Asian-American record label the biggest boost ever, and Marvel the chance to promote a unique cross-continental sound that's firmly attached to its brand.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be in theaters on September 3rd.