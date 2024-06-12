Sister Act Star Offers Promising Update on Third Movie

Sister Act 3 just got a promising update. Tanya Trotter, who starred in Sister Act 2 and is also one half of country duo The War and Treaty, has revealed that the script for the threequel is done. Speaking with ET (via Entertainment Weekly), Trotter said she couldn't reveal if she was part of the film, but that the script was completed.

"Well, I can't say [whether or not I'm a part of it], but I do know that the script is done," Trotter said.

Trotter also said that she'd be interested in returning for Sister Act 3 and that she'd be happy to be part of anything Whoopi Goldberg is involved in.

"Anything that Whoopi Goldberg is a part of — 'cause she's a legend, she's an icon, she's my mentor, hero — yes, I would say yes."

Earlier this year, Goldberg herself gave an update on Sister Act 3, noting that the film was "still on the way", though at that time she indicated that the script was still in the process of being written.

"It's still on the way! It's percolating," Goldberg said. "They have not said, 'We're over you and this movie.' We're still in the process of writing the script."

Sister Act 3 Officially Announced for Disney+

Sister Act 3 was officially announced for Disney+ back in 2020 with Goldberg set to return to start and produce with Tyler Perry producing as well. The original Sister Act debuted in 1992 and starred Goldberg as a lounge singer who was forced to join a convent when she was placed in the witness protection program. The film was followed by a sequel in 1993, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, which this time saw Deloris coming to the aid of her nun friends when they needed help to save her childhood school.

"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true," Goldberg previously said about the threequel. "People may want to see it. So, we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

"I love the idea of us making this happen but you know, the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I'd like to," Perry said. "So, we've got a good script. We're off to a great start. We're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction so we can get it going."