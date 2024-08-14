Snow White Live-Action Movie First Look Revealed by Disney

D23 brought a number of Disney icons back into the spotlight, including Mufasa, Stitch, and The Incredibles. Another icon who had a chance to step into the spotlight was Snow White, as Disney revealed the first trailer for the anticipated live-action adaptation during their big presentation, and it certainly got people talking. The trailer gives us our first look at Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen and our biggest look yet at the seven dwarfs, as well as a far better look at Rachel Zegler’s Snow White. We also get a look at the Evil Queen’s transformation, one of the film’s classic songs, and more, and you can watch the trailer in the video below.

Some Big Changes

The new Snow White clearly takes a lot of inspiration from the 1937 original, though there obiviolsy will be changes in this new version. That includes a brand new character named Jonathan (played by Andrew Burnap), as well as new songs created by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. There will also be a welcome change to the one of the character’s original elements, and that’s the removal of true love being her sole guide and mission, which Zegler spoke about at D23 when asked about the remake’s “modern edge”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Snow White’s not gonna be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true,” Zegler said. “And so it’s just a really incredible story for young people everywhere to see themselves in.”

Stepping Into a Classic



Snow White is one of Disney’s most iconic characters and has been ever since she burst onto the scene. Snow White is the Princess that started it all, which is why in a previous interview with NME, Zegler revealed she was terrified to step into the role early on. “I was terrified, terrified, terrified, terrified,” Zegler said. “Because you’re playing the first one. The blueprint of all Disney Princesses comes from 1937’s Snow White. You have so many conversations leading up to it. You’re gonna chop off all your hair and learn how to dance with all these fake animals and things that are not there. It was a lot of pressure.”

What is Snow White About?

“Disney’s Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. “Disney’s Snow White” is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.”

Snow White hits theaters on March 21st, 2025.

Are you excited for the live-action Snow White? You can talk all things Disney with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!