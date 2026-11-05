Sonic the Hedgehog’s Next Movie Appearance Confirmed, And It’s Not in His New Sequel

Sonic the Hedgehog is returning to theaters faster than expected, but not in his own franchise. Sega’s iconic mascot is apparently set to make an appearance in The Angry Birds Movie 3. Sonic’s next franchise installment is coming in March of next year, but fans won’t have to wait that long to see him. The latest trailer for the movie revealed his surprise appearance in the film before The Angry Birds Movie 3 releases on December 23rd, meaning Sonic is spending Christmas on Bird Island.

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In the latest trailer released by Paramount, there is a brief shot of Sonic racing through the jungle with Chuck, the speedy yellow bird played by Josh Gad. We only hear Sonic laugh once, so it’s hard to tell exactly, but it sounds like Ben Schwartz, the voice of Sonic in the Paramount movies, is reprising his role in Angry Birds. However, the studio has not confirmed whether it’s Schwartz or longtime Sonic voice actor Roger Craig Smith in the role. It would make sense for it to be Ben Schwartz, though, as it essentially kicks off promotion for Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

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Sonic Goes Wherever He Wants

It’s like Paramount saw The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with Glen Powell’s Fox McCloud in it and said, “We can do that?” Earlier this year, Nintendo put the Star Fox pilot into Mario’s latest big screen adventure, and now Sonic is getting in on the cross-franchise action. Sega bought Angry Birds developer Rovio in 2023, so both franchises are now part of the same company. Sony handled distribution for the first two Angry Birds movies, but Paramount is releasing the third. The crossover was almost inevitable, with the studio already home to the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

Sega has had Sonic as its mascot for decades, appearing in other video games. He’s raced Mario in the Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games series, battled Nintendo’s biggest stars in Super Smash Bros. and raced alongside a host of Sega characters in Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing. The Angry Birds is already familiar territory. In 2024, Sega and Rovio released multiple crossover updates for five mobile games, including Sonic Dash and Angry Birds 2. Red was even added earlier this year as a playable character in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Crossovers are almost in Sonic’s DNA. So never say never to him showing up in a Super Smash Bros. movie.

Sonic’s film career has extended beyond his own franchise as well. Disney has surprisingly given the blue blur a lot of work. He popped up in Wreck-It Ralph in 2012, delivering a PSA about the perils of dying outside your own video game. He then showed up briefly in Ralph Breaks the Internet. Even the infamous “Ugly Sonic” design from Paramount’s first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer found a use elsewhere. Fans hated the design because of his creepy human teeth and eyes that seemed to come straight out of a nightmare. The design was brought back in Disney’s 2022 film Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers as a replacement for a denied Jar Jar Binks appearance. Disney found use for the original, signing autographs at fan conventions, while Paramount spent millions redoing Sonic. Here’s a look at that original “Ugly Sonic” trailer:

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Sonic actually doesn’t need complicated multiversal explanations for his travels. His rings already let him travel between worlds and even sent Dr. Robotnik to a planet full of mushrooms in the first movie, a knowing wink at Super Mario Bros. Fans don’t need an elaborate explanation for why their favorite characters are sharing the screen. We just want to see it happen. And if Sonic can race Mario at the Olympic games, why shouldn’t he race Chuck on Bird Island?

What video game movie do you want to see Sonic appear in? Let us know in the comments below.