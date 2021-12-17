Spider-Man: No Way Home Video Reveals Hilarious Spider-Man 3 Alternate Titles

✖

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the official title for Spider-Man 3. Tom Holland and his Spider-Man movie co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon made the big title reveal in a humorous "behind-the-scenes" video released today. The clip shows Holland once again lobbying director Jon Watts to reveal the Spider-Man 3 title, only to be rejected due to his infamous history of spoiling Marvel Cinematic Universe secrets. As the trio leaves Watts' office, they pass a whiteboard with the "No Way Home" title circled on it - along with a whole lot of other Spider-Man 3 titles that didn't make the cut. Take a good look at some of those titles, if you want a good laugh!

Here are some of the best Spider-Man 3 rejected titles (from L to R) - along with notes the cast and crew left on some of them:

Home Sweet Home (Gross)

Home Worlds (Boring!)

Can't Find Home (What?)

Close to Home (Hits too close to home!)

Stay At Home (Stop.) (Hard pass.)

Zooming Home (Please Stop)

Home Schooled (Aunt May Says No)

Homesick (UGHHH!)

Webcamming (KEEP IT PG!) (needs "home")

Far From Home (Come On!) (WE DID THIS ALREADY!)

Homemade (Too Cutesy)

Home Alone (Copyright Issues!)

Homerun (Spider Balls!)

Welcome Home

No Way Home

No Place Like Home (Trademarked?)

Wanna Go Home (We're already three!)

Work From Home (PLEASE NooOoo)

Director Jon Watts has brought some wonderful comedic flavor to this new line of Spider-Man movies, and the cast and crew clearly had fun with this title reveal. The abandoned titles are quite funny in some cases: "Webcamming" is delightfully dirty; while any references that echo the lockdowns of 2020 ("Home Schooled," "Work From Home," "Stay At Home") are instantly met with the most emphatic rejections from the crew. Those 2020 scars have not yet healed...

The "Home" theme was especially important in the title this time, as the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home left Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in some pretty dire straights. Mysterio exposed Peter's secret identity as Spider-Man to the world, with everyone from J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) to Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) now presumably gunning for the Wall-Crawler.

With Peter now on the run, and cut off from his civilian life, the title of Spider-Man 3 had to reflect just how great that conflict is. And thanks to the events of the WandaVision series, it seems that the entire MCU could soon see its reality re-written. Peter Parker might not just be facing a perilous road to get back to his "normal" life; Spider-Man could see the very world he thought he knew disappear and be re-written. That would explain the appearances from other Spider-Man actors like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as has been rumored.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.