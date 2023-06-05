Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Stars Weren't Given the Full Script During Production

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse finally arrived in theaters this weekend and Sony's multiversal adventure did not disappoint when it came to big surprises. The second Spider-Verse took full advantage of its access to every iteration of Spider-Man that has ever been conceived, delivering jaw-dropping reveals and cameos at several points throughout the movie. As it turns out, those big moments were surprising to the cast of the film as well.

In Across the Spider-Verse, Hailee Steinfeld reprises her role as Gwen Stacy, one of the film's two main characters. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the film, Steinfeld revealed that she was never given the full script during production, so she was never sure how things were going to play out until she watched it for the first time.

"It was, actually, [because] I was never given a script in its entirety. I felt this way about the first film, but seeing [Across the Spider-Verse] just a few weeks ago was like reading the script for the first time," Steinfeld explained. "So, realizing that this film does open with a lot of Gwen's story was really special to see. But knowing what I did throughout the process, we dug a little deeper into who she is and why she is the way she is, and it's a big evolution from where she was in the first one. I've always loved this character, but I love her so much more in this film from what we learn about her."

Steinfeld echoed similar sentiments later in the interview when she was asked about some of the film's biggest surprises. According to the actress, she had no idea some of those moments were coming and was able to experience them for the first time as an audience member.

"I don't know how they do it, but they were new for me, too," she said. "There were moments where I jumped in my seat and laughed out loud and gasped loudly. So they do a good job of keeping all these surprises, reveals and exciting parts under wraps."

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.