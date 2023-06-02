Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Fans Raving About Spider-Gwen

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit theaters and fans are obsessed with Spider-Gwen this time around. Gwen Stacy takes on a much more central role in the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Miles Morales is still definitely the main character of this story. But, as the Spider-Verse expands, there's room for more of everyone's backstory to seep in. Gwen's home life comes into focus over the course of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. There's no doubt you're going to see a lot of Ghost Spider fan art after more people see the Sony Pictures Animation production. So, get ready for a summer of speculation as we all wait for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in 2024. Check out some reaction down below.

Here's what Sony had to say headed into Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: "Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac )."

10/10 for spiderman nerd out there, spider gwen is enchanting the audience! pic.twitter.com/zJx2UmVPcu — bujangan (@heigl_000) June 2, 2023

"Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."

Did you love Gwen's development in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comments down below!