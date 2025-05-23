Sadie Sink Finally Comments on Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumors (But Are They True?)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Sadie Sink comments on the rumors that are circulating about which character she is playing in the film. In a wide-ranging interview with Deadline, the actress was asked if she’s seen the rampant speculation concerning her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sink shared that she’s seen the rumors and enjoys reading through them as much as the next Marvel fan. However, she isn’t ready to make any sort of real official statement on them. Sink has not confirmed or denied anything that’s been said about her Brand New Day character.

“No. I see a lot of rumors too,” Sink said. “They’ve been really cool to read. I love the Marvel Universe. I mean they’re awesome rumors.”

Sink was cast in Spider-Man: Brand New Day back in March. Immediately, there was speculation about her role. Some Marvel fans believe the red head would make an excellent Jean Gray. Marvel Studios is in the early stages of putting together an X-Men reboot, recruiting Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier to helm the picture. Sink previously commented on the Jean Gray rumors, saying that Jean is “a great character.”

More recently, Brand New Day rumors suggested Sink could be playing a completely different Marvel superhero: May “Mayday” Parker. If that pans out, Sink’s version of Mayday would be the daughter of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson, giving Brand New Day a Multiverse component.

While Spider-Man star Tom Holland has a penchant for loose lips, his new co-star is sticking to the Marvel media playbook. When Sink came onboard, the studio likely told her what she can and cannot say about her role in the film right now. Marvel is renowned for its high levels of secrecy, looking to control the information rollout for all of its upcoming films. Sink’s comments don’t add credence to or debunk any of the rumors going around. She’s just excited to check them all out and smartly won’t say anything about any specific one. A veteran of Stranger Things, Sink knows how fans love to theorize about their favorite franchise, and for the actors involved, it’s probably fun to see what people come up with as they wait for the official reveals.

It’ll be interesting to see when Marvel decides to confirm details about Sink’s role in Brand New Day. The film starts production later this year, after Holland wraps shooting Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. It’s possible Marvel will want to get ahead of any potential Brand New Day set leaks and reveal Sink’s character before principal photography begins. Perhaps, if the studio decides to return to Hall H this year, Brand New Day will be featured during San Diego Comic-Con. With the recent MCU release date changes, Brand New Day is the next Marvel film on the docket after The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and sharing Sink’s character would be the ideal way to get fans hyped.