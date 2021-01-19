New Spider-Man Rumor Suggests Dusk Could Get His Own Movie

✖

Should Sony get its way, the studio's interconnected Universe of Marvel Characters will soon grow by at least one more movie. Tuesday afternoon, rumors surfaced online suggesting the studio is looking at developing a project featuring long-time Spidey supporting character Dusk. In the scoop shared by The Illuminerdi, it's said the project is set to be released as part of the company's ever-growing Sony Universe of Marvel Characters. No talent has been attached to the project as of yet

Like many other comic mantles, Dusk is one that's been used by numerous characters throughout the years. The character first appeared during a battle in the Negative Zone between Spidey and Blastaar. Years after the fact, a character named Cassie St. Commons donned the name and appeared alongside other Spidey types in The Slingers series from Joseph Harris and Adam Pollina.

A Dusk project joins at least half a dozen others in various stages of development. Those projects included a Nightwatch story written by former Luke Cage helmer Cheo Hodari Coker, Kraven the Hunter, The Sinister Six, Madame Web, Jackpot, and a movie from Olivia Wilde that some expect to be based on Spider-Woman.

Last year, Richard Wenk (Equalizer 2) suggested his Kraven movie would feature the villain coming toe-to-toe with Spider-Man in some shape, way, or form.

"You have to look at everything just to soak it in. I think that what we're all circling is Kraven's Last Hunt and whether this is the precursor to that movie or will include it," Wenk said of the famed comic book story that culminates with Kraven committing suicide after achieving his long-awaited victory over Spider-Man. "We're talking about those things. And even the idea that maybe Kraven could be like Kill Bill where we're basically writing two movies."

Though Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters seems separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point in time, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige previously teased the idea of Tom Holland's Peter Parker jumping between universes.

"I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it," Feige said in a statement after a new Spidey-sharing deal was struck between Disney and Sony. "Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set for release on June 25th while Morbius will hit hteaters October 8th.

