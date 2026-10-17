Stephen King Pitches a Crossover Between His Longest Movie Series and Another Horror Favorite

, Stephen King is pitching not only a crossover between two cult-classic franchises, but also a battle royale between their characters (though he has no clear opinion on who would win). And, of course, since this is King’s suggestion, it’s safe to say it’s unhinged. So who exactly does the author believe should fight the murderous kids from Children of the Corn, who have the power of He Who Walks Behind the Rows on their side?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The answer is obviously Leprechaun, from the 1993 movie of the same name. And while King himself doesn’t know who the winner will be, that doesn’t mean that fans aren’t already casting their vote for the top monster. It seems to be an even split over on X, with some convinced that the “creepy little f*ckers” from Children of the Corn will win based on which entity is most terrifying. Others, however, are holding it down for Leprechaun, saying that home-field advantage might matter, but that this creature brings more to the table than the children. “The Leprechaun has the gold, the magic, and a body count that survives eight sequels, including Vegas and space,” said one fan.

Can the Children Take Out the Ancient Leprechaun With an Insane Kill Count?

I think the Children of the Corn should fight Leprechaun. Don't know who would win. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 16, 2026

As the aforementioned fan mentioned, it really depends on where the fight takes place. If the showdown happens in Nebraska, where He Who Walks Behind the Rows is there to lend a hand, the kids bring more than religious fervor and farm tools to the fight. But anywhere else, they’re pretty much out of luck, left at the mercy of an ancient trickster with a taste for murder. But fans are already telling King that they’d pay to watch this crossover.

For those unfamiliar with either or both of these horror staples, Children of the Corn, which was released in 1984, is based on King’s short story of the same name. It follows a doctor named Burt (Peter Horton) and his girlfriend, Vicky (Linda Hamilton), as they make their way across the Midwest for Burt’s new job. The road trip soon turns terrifying, though, as the couple finds the body of a murdered boy in the road. Trying to find the police, they end up in the tiny town of Gatlin and fight for their lives against the followers of a child preacher and his harvest god.

Leprechaun is probably the more unhinged of the contenders, centering on the aftermath of a man named Dan O’Grady stealing 100 gold coins from a leprechaun (Warwick Davis) while vacationing in Ireland. Of course, the leprechaun wants his gold back and follows him home, only to be locked in a box and held there by the power of a four-leaf clover. A decade passes, and new renters move into the house, where the box still sits. Soon, though, their new neighbors accidentally release the leprechaun, and he goes on a murder spree to reclaim his gold. So really, like King said, the winner is anyone’s guess, but it would be a good fight to watch.