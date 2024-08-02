Subservience: Trailer Released for Megan Fox/Madeline Zima Horror Movie

Megan is going M3gan, with Transformers star Megan Fox turning in a performance as a living doll (at least kind of). Millennium Pictures and XYZ Films have released a trailer for Subservience, their new near-future horror movie set in a world where lifelike, AI-powered androids are a part of everyday life. Starring Megan Fox, Michele Morrone, and Madeline Zima, the movie centers on a man (Morrone) whose wife (Zima) is sick. When he buys an android maid (Fox) to help take care of the house, things quickly spin out of control as she starts to become self-aware and turns violent.

The film was directed by S.K. Dale from a screenplay by Will Honley and April Maguire. You can see the trailer below.

The idea of evil, lifelike androids is hardly new, but has certainly taken off with the popularity of M3gan and the rise of AI as an omnipresent buzzword in our daily lives. Subservience takes the idea and walks a kind of interesting middle path: clearly, there’s some element of sexuality to it — the title itself uses submissive language, and the tagline is “don’t turn her on” — but Alice in this movie isn’t being treated as either a standard playmate or a sex robot, which are the two most common takes on the concept. Ironically, Alice might be the one that’s the most likely to have some version of real-world application, since it’s fairly easy to see a market for a domestic servant robot.

Fox, best known for her roles in the Transformers movies, may soon return in a follow-up to her cult classic Jennifer’s Body, another movie in which she plays a killer beauty.

“I mean I would love to bring Megan and Amanda [Seyfried] back – that would be ideal,” filmmaker Diablo Cody told ComicBook earlier this year. “I want to go back to that world so badly that I’ve thought of various permutations that we could do. Like we could do a prequel; we could do a sequel; we could do a musical. I’m like ‘Anything anyone wants to do, I’m down. I just need to find the right partner.”

In Subservience, Megan Fox stars as Alice, a lifelike artificially intelligent android, who has the ability to take care of any family and home. Looking for help with the housework, a struggling father (Michele Morrone) purchases Alice after his wife becomes sick. Alice suddenly becomes self-aware and wants everything her new family has to offer, starting with the affection of her owner – and she’ll kill to get it.

Subservience is coming to Digital and On Demand services on September 13th.