Superman’s International Release Reportedly Threatened Again by Lawsuit

As Warner Bros. revs up the Superman promotional campaign ahead of the film’s release this July, Warner Bros. is reportedly dealing with another lawsuit regarding the movie’s premiere. According to Puck, the lawsuit from Superman co-creator Joe Shuster’s estate has been re-filed in New York state court. As was the case previously, the lawsuit is looking to block the release of Superman in a handful of international territories (the U.K., Ireland, Canada, and Australia), claiming copyright infringement. With under two months until Superman‘s scheduled debut, attorney Marc Toberoff is hoping to get the matter resolved swiftly.

“Last week, a New York Supreme Court judge ordered Warners to submit opposition papers by Friday [May 23rd], and appear in court on June 4 to explain why an injunction shouldn’t be granted,” Eriq Gardner wrote in the Puck newsletter.

The first lawsuit concerning Superman‘s international release was filed back in January. Shortly after, Warner Bros. and DC Comics moved to have it dismissed, pointing out that plaintiff Warren Peary’s mother had “signed away all rights to the Superman character” after Shuster passed away. In April, the case was dismissed. Judge Jesse M. Furman cited “lack of jurisdiction over the case” in the ruling.

Superman is poised to be WB’s major tentpole release this summer, serving as the first big-screen title in the DC Universe franchise. The studio is very excited by what director James Gunn has in store and recently unveiled the official trailer. The trailer’s release is part of a big marketing push for the movie, as fans have also gotten looks at tie-in merchandise, such as toys that tease action set pieces.

Since the lawsuit has already been dismissed once, it doesn’t sound like Warner Bros. needs to be too concerned about this latest filing. It’s important to keep in mind that when the studio moved to have the case dismissed, the argument was that “the issue has already been extensively litigated,” citing instances where the courts had previously rebuffed Peary. Assuming there’s no new evidence that’s come to light, Superman should be able to enjoy its full theatrical rollout later this summer. Based on everything that’s come out concerning the lawsuit, Peary doesn’t have much grounds for the courts to side with him.

Superman is obviously a very important part of WB’s film slate this year. Though concerns about it possibly deciding the future of the studio as a whole have subsided thanks to successes like Sinners and A Minecraft Movie, the DC Universe franchise is dependent on Superman being a hit. Gunn and Co. have several other projects in development, looking to build a shared universe across movies and TV shows. So any money Superman can make from various international territories will help the studio realize its goal. If the film’s release was blocked, it would make a negative impact on its box office prospects, but fortunately, this shouldn’t be an issue.