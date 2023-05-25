Superman: Legacy Fan Art Shows David Corenswet as James Gunn's DC Hero

DC Studios will reset the DC Universe with their upcoming The Flash movie, and they will launch a new slate of projects beginning with Superman: Legacy. Superman: Legacy will usher in a new era of the DC Universe and recast the role of Clark Kent/Superman. The rumored frontrunner list for Superman: Legacy includes Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Nicholas Hoult (X-Men franchise), and David Corenswet (Pearl). Corenswet is leading the flock and is reported to be the top contender for the role, so one artist has created a new concept that imagines him as Superman. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Clements.Ink created a new design that imagines Corenswet as Superman. In the fan art, Corenswet gets some pretty wild hair as Superman and a traditional costume that looks pretty homemade. While we don't know who will end up as Gunn's Man of Steel in Superman: Legacy, Corenswet surely looks great as the character in this awesome piece of fan art.

You can check out the fan art below.

Why Did James Gunn Take on Superman: Legacy?

"I completely relate to Superman because he's everything I am," Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he's fucking Superman. And that's kind of like what I feel like."

Is There a Synopsis for Superman: Legacy?

Warner Bros. released the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when Gunn made the announcement he was directing it, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Despite numerous rumors, there are no known candidates for casting, although now that the movie is in pre-production it would not be surprising if that process started soon. Gunn has been pretty good about shooting down fake rumors on social media in recent months.

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.

What do you think about David Corenswet as Superman? Are your excited for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!