Tangled Remake Reveals Rapunzel’s Animal Sidekick Pascal & Reactions Are Mixed “Not a Fan”

The latest Disney live-action remake, Tangled, has been in production for several months, and now, fans of the film can get a look at the live-action version of Rapunzel’s animal sidekick, Pascal. Disney diehards know that animal sidekicks are a key component of Disney princess movies, from Ariel’s Flounder (and Sebastian) to Jasmine’s Rajah and numerous others over the decades. The original animated Tangled confirmed that Rapunzel also had her very own sidekick with Pascal, the little chameleon who kept her company while she was trapped in the tower alone.

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Pascal is known for being adorable and very expressive, so expectations are understandably high for the live-action version of the character—while live-action remakes already face an uphill battle in terms of capturing what fans are imagining. A first look at live-action Tangled‘s Pascal has now been making the rounds online, and along with that reveal has come numerous responses, from those who love the design and are now feeling even more optimistic about the movie to those who are not at all pleased with Pascal’s live-action look. Check out the image of Pascal and fans’ responses below.

Live-Action Tangled’s Pascal Is Getting Mixed Reactions

🚨| First look at the design for Pascal in the live-action 'TANGLED'!



The film has just wrapped shooting and will release in theaters March 31st 2028. pic.twitter.com/Eqm8nwmb0x — Tangled Updates (@TangledUpdates) October 30, 2026

Naturally, live-action Pascal was never going to be an exact match to the original version of the character. After all, in the original Tangled, Pascal has huge, expressive eyes, and he’s a vibrant green color and much rounder than an actual chameleon would be. All of those differences have become clear in the first look at live-action Pascal, which is thinner, a more natural looking green, and doesn’t have the huge eyes that animated Pascal does. Perhaps in light of those features in particular, fans are having a range of reactions, with some loving the design and others feeling disappointed by it.

In response to one X post sharing the image, a commenter wrote, “Oh so COOL! Disney remakes will never end.” However, in response to the same post, another said, “Pascal is so cute. Not a fan of the look for the live action.” Another had mixed responses in kind, with one person saying, “Omg he’s sooooo cute” and another person writing, “Omggg he actually looks pretty good,” whereas another commenter wrote, “NOO PASCAL WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO YOUR EXPRESSIONFUL EYES.” However, one voice of reason did say, “There will be added effects in post production people… it’s a mix of practical and VFX.”

The latter is certainly the case, and this is undoubtedly not the final version that we will see in the film. Even so, this first look offers a baseline for what audiences can expect in live-action Tangled, and it seems there continues to be excitement and trepidation in equal measure. There have been other first looks that have gotten considerably warmer welcomes, though, such as with Kathryn Hahn’s Mother Gothel. For now, it’s just a waiting game to see how all of this pans out long-term.

Are you excited for live-action Tangled, or has the first look at Pascal given you some cause for concern? Share your thoughts in the comments below.