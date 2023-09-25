Taxi Driver's Robert De Niro Not Reprising Role for Uber Ad, Despite Rumors

De Niro will appear in an Uber UK campaign, but not as his iconic character Travis Bickle.

Contrary to recent reports, Robert De Niro is not about to reprise one of his most iconic roles. Over the weekend, The Sun claimed that De Niro would be returning to his role of Taxi Driver's Travis Bickle in an upcoming commercial for the rideshare giant Uber. The report suggested that De Niro would also utter the film's most iconic line, "You talkin' to me?", which prompted a number of responses from movie fans, as well as from the film's writer, Paul Schrader. Now, De Niro's representative Stan Rosenfeld has confirmed that although the actor will be appearing in a forthcoming Uber UK campaign, it will not be as Travis Bickle.

"De Niro's Uber commercial has nothing to do with his Taxi Driver character," Rosenfeld confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter).

What Are Robert De Niro's New Movies?

De Niro is set to reunite with Taxi Driver director Martin Scorsese on the forthcoming epic Killers of the Flower Moon. In Killers of the Flower Moon, members of the Osage tribe in northeastern Oklahoma are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major FBI investigation directed by a 29-year-old J. Edgar Hoover and former Texas Ranger Tom White, described as "an old-style lawman."

Also starring in Killers of the Flower Moon are Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, and Gary Basaraba.

Will Robert De Niro Appear in a TV Show?

After years of mainly doing film roles, De Niro has recently been attached to two television shows, beginning with the forthcoming Netflix limited series Zero Day. The six-episode series, which is developed by Narcos showrunner Eric Newman and NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, asks the question on everyone's mind – how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

De Niro is also in talks to star in Bobby Meritorious, a new crime drama expected to debut on Paramount+. The series will be written and executive produced by The Comey Rule's Billy Ray, with former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara also serving as an executive producer. Bobby Meritorious is set amid the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which is a sovereign kingdom with seemingly unlimited power and scope. But now an informant in SDNY's biggest case, Avery "The Sage" Accomando, played by De Niro, is poised to tear this storied institution apart. Only one man can stop him, a fabled ex-cop-turned prosecutor affectionately known as Bobby Meritorious. The battle between these two giants is a fight for justice itself.

What do you think of Robert De Niro not reprising his Taxi Driver role? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!