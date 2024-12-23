If there is one thing that we’ve learned at the movies in recent years it’s that if you leave when the credits start to roll, you’re probably going to miss something great. Credits and post-credits scenes have become not only the norm for many blockbuster films, but for some fans one of the things they most eagerly anticipate when heading to the theater and for good reason. Those little extra scenes often offer up a tease for what’s next in a given franchise or help end the experience on an exciting note — one that leaves fans buzzing as they walk out of the darkened theater and back into the wider world. This year, movie fans were treated to a number of credits scenes across several genres and, as we have for the past few years, we’re honoring the best with our Golden Issue Award for Best Credits Scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year’s nominees represented a range of scenes with everything from action to superhero, to even horror genres represented. The Ryan Gosling-starring The Fall Guy featured a fun crossover with the ABC television series of the same name the film was based on when original actor Lee Majors made an appearance. Deadpool & Wolverine’s scene featured a very foul-mouthed Johnny Storm (played by Chris Evans) hilariously insulting Cassandra. Transformers One offered fans multiple extra scenes, including one that has major consequences for the future of the franchise. And Trap’s extra scene reveals Jonathan Langdon’s concert venue employee Jamie learning the shocking truth about who the serial killer in the film was — and how he unwittingly helped him. But while each of this year’s big credits scenes were great, only one can be the best.

And the winner of the 2024 ComicBook Golden Issue Award for Best Credits Scene is…

Deadpool & Wolverine!

While each of this year’s nominees were great, nothing topped Deadpool & Wolverine. The scene not only continued the humor that made Deadpool & Wolverine such a wild, fun run for fans, but it also played a little bit with fan expectation and the nature of the movie’s major cameos. While Chris Evans reprised his original Marvel role as Johnny Storm, he’s become beloved to fans as the wholesome and moral Steve Rogers/Captain America — a man who notably doesn’t tolerate foul language. With the credits scene having Evans’ Johnny unleashing absolute filth, it’s not only funny but it works on a different level knowing his role as Steve Rogers.

It’s even funnier when taken in context with the actual Deadpool & Wolverine film, however. When taken to Cassandra, Deadpool claims that Johnny said horrible things about her while Johnny insists that it’s not true. Johnny meets a grim fate and it looks like Deadpool simply sold him out, perhaps dishonestly. The credits scene suggests that Johnny really did say the (hilariously) awful things — and maybe deserved his fate. It’s this dual aspect of the credits scene — one that is funny on multiple levels but also ties back to the film itself — that makes Deadpool & Wolverine’s offering a clear winner this year.

The nominees for the 2024 ComicBook Golden Issues Award for Best Credits Scene are: