The Batman Writer Teases He’s Working on Another Hero (Will It Be DCU or Elseworlds?)

With director Matt Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin having officially turned in the script for The Batman Part II, the highly anticipated sequel is back on track for its 2027 release date. The film marks the return of Robert Pattinson to the cape and cowl and promises to continue the noir-infused crime saga established in The Batman and its television spinoff, The Penguin. While development on the sequel moves forward under DC’s Elseworlds banner, the creative team might not be confined to just Gotham City. Tomlin, who officially shares screenwriting credit on Part II after contributing to the first film, has cryptically teased fans that his work with another hero will be revealed soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When a fan on social media asked what other comic book hero he would like to write, Tomlin simply replied, “You’ll see.” This brief but intriguing message opens up two major possibilities. The first is that Tomlin has been tapped to work on a project within James Gunn and Peter Safran’s primary DC Universe. Under the new DC Studios leadership, there is a clear emphasis on script quality, with projects only receiving a green light once a strong screenplay is in place. This writer-centric approach has seen talent rewarded for their work. For example, after delivering a script for Supergirl that the studio championed, writer Ana Nogueira was also tasked with penning the new Wonder Woman movie, in addition to being permitted to pursue a Teen Titans script she pitched. Given that Tomlin has now successfully delivered on DC’s most valuable character, Batman, it would not be a surprise if Gunn and Safran have enlisted him to develop another hero for their interconnected universe.

The second possibility is that Tomlin’s tease points to another hero appearing within his current project, The Batman Part II. With plot details being kept under tight wraps, Tomlin could be hinting at the introduction of a key member of the Bat-Family, most notably Robin. Bringing the Boy Wonder into this gritty and realistic version of Gotham would be a significant development and a major departure from the last grounded take on the character, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, which famously avoided including Batman’s sidekick. Such a move would fulfill the “another hero” tease while expanding the world of Reeves’ Bat-saga from within.

Everything We Know About The Batman Part II

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The sequel to The Batman was delayed from its initial 2026 date to allow Reeves and Tomlin the necessary time to perfect the script. While DC Studios is yet to make a full cast announcement, Pattinson is confirmed to be reprising his role as Bruce Wayne, and Andy Serkis has also been confirmed to return as his loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth. While not officially announced, it is widely expected that Jeffrey Wright will return as Commissioner James Gordon and Colin Farrell will be back as Oswald Cobblepot following the events of The Penguin series.

Plot details remain a closely guarded secret, but Reeves has stated the film will be a “grounded” and “epic story about deeper corruption” in Gotham City. Plus, the focus on a vulnerable city left with a power vacuum after the first movie’s flood has led to speculation that the film could draw inspiration from comic storylines like “No Man’s Land” or “Zero Year.” As part of the DC Elseworlds label, the film will exist in its own continuity, separate from the main DCU, giving Reeves the freedom to continue building his distinct vision of Gotham City while Gunn works to bring a different version of Batman into the DCU.

The Batman Part II is officially scheduled to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

Which DC hero do you hope Mattson Tomlin is writing next? Let us know in the comments!