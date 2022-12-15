The Batman: Matt Reeves Has Hilarious Reaction to James Gunn's Latest Rumor Debunk

The Batman is remaining in its own continuity for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week, one trade report suggested the acclaimed Matt Reeves picture was being considered as a centerpiece of the DC Universe. New DC Studios boss James Gunn was quick to debunk that report, saying The Batman will remain in its own continuity while he, Peter Safran, and a host of other filmmakers develop the franchise. Now, Reeves himself has commented on the matter in hilarious fashion.

"The source I'm really liking on this is Mr. James Gunn," the filmmaker tweeted while sharing Gunn's "debunking" tweet.

The source I’m really liking on this is Mr. @JamesGunn https://t.co/fYmy5to9A7 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) December 14, 2022

Will there be a Batman in the DCU?

Given The Batman was adored by critics and audiences alike, it's likely that franchise will continue being developed as its own thing for quite some time. So long as that franchise is rolling, it seems unlikely ol' Bruce Wayne is going to be involved in the DCU given David Zaslav's hesitation to have multiple iterations of a single character.

"I think over the next few years, you're going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC, there's not going to be four Batmans," Zaslav told RBC Capital Markets' Kutgun Maral (via The Hollywood Reporter). "And so part of our strategy is drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they've thrilled the fans. I think they're going to thrill you over a period of time."

When will DC Studios announce its plans?

Since Gunn and Safran launched the studio earlier this month, the filmakers have said they hope to announced their first batch of plans within the next two months.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement first announcing their appointment. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The Batman is now streaming on HBO Max.