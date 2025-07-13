One of the 2000s’ Best Comedies Has a Brutal Rotten Tomatoes Score

It’s hard to find success in the comedy world. Comedians can do the stand-up circuit for years and never hit it big, and even those who break through have to keep coming up with new material to stay relevant. Comedy actors are in the same boat, because being funny is only half of the battle. Movies and shows must be more than joke-fests to keep audiences entertained. However, even genuinely hilarious projects with a lot of heart can struggle with getting critics on board. Step Brothers is a great example of critics and audience members not being on the same page with a comedy, as many consider it one of Will Ferrell’s funniest projects, despite its 54% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Step Brothers isn’t the only 2000s comedy to be on the wrong end of the Tomatometer. The Benchwarmers, starring Rob Schneider, David Spade, and Jon Heder, holds a 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with well over 60 reviews. That number makes it seem like the baseball comedy is one of the worst movies of the 21st century, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

The Benchwarmers Has Heart for Days

Since low Rotten Tomatoes scores scare prospective viewers away these days, there’s a chance that a good chunk of comedy fans have never even heard of The Benchwarmers. It follows Gus Matthews, a middle-aged man who’s looking to start a family with his wife. He’s a big part of the community and meets a couple of local guys, Richie Goodman and Clark Reedy, who are far from popular. The other adults in the area bully Richie and Clark relentlessly because they like nerdy things and don’t have muscles. Gus doesn’t like bullies, and when he witnesses some local kids being picked on, he steps up and fights back by beating them in baseball. Richie, Clark, and Gus form a three-man team that competes against all the local Little League teams, and due to Gus’s experience, they dominate.

A local billionaire, Mel Carmichael, catches wind of what’s going on and offers to sponsor the Benchwarmers. It turns out his son is one of the kids Gus helped at the start of the movie, which adds a heartwarming layer to the proceedings. However, things get complicated when a figure from Gus’s past reveals that the local hero was once a bully. Despite turning over a new leaf, Gus has to prove to his teammates and friends that he’s different. He does this by opting not to play in the championship game, allowing the bullied kids to get their chance. The bullies are inspired by the other team and just play for fun, which opens the door for all of the children in the town to be comfortable at the ballpark.

Jokes From The Benchwarmers Still Resonate Two Decades Later

There’s an argument to be made that The Benchwarmers‘ story is surface-level, but that’s not a problem for a movie aimed at kids. The other thing that the comedy has going for it is jokes that age really well. While The Benchwarmers features its fair share of poop jokes, including a whole bit about Mel’s kid getting his bully back for making him eat dog poop, there are a few scenes that still make the rounds nearly 20 years after the movie’s release. The most notable moment occurs when the Benchwarmers are playing a team that decides to bring in a grown man as their wringer. The umpire asks for a birth certificate, and the coach hands him a piece of paper with the words “I am 12” written on it, as well as some cash. The game is allowed to continue, and it takes giving the new player booze to throw him off his game.

The real comedic standout of The Benchwarmers, though, is Howie Goodman, Richie’s brother, who can’t stand the sun. As the team is gaining notoriety, Howie wants to see them play but can’t muster the courage to leave the house. He overcomes his fear eventually and even plays in a game, walking up to the plate with a sword instead of a bat. Howie gets hit by a pitch that allows the Benchwarmers to win the game and reacts as if he’s being tortured. It’s a wholesome moment that earns its fair share of laughs, which is what The Benchwarmers‘ game is from the start.

