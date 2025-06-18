Peacock Just Added One of the Best Horror-Comedies of the 2020s (And It’s a Perfect Summer Watch)

While a lot of people associate the horror with later fall months, summer is just as great of a time to experience the genre. In fact, there are tons of great horror movies that not only give off great summer vibes, but were specifically designed for the hottest season of the year. Think about ultra-bright horror experiences like Midsommar, or summer camp slashers like Friday the 13th. Another great entry in the summer horror catalogue arrived in theaters just a couple years ago, and it recently arrived on Peacock for even more fans to enjoy.
The Blackening, from the minds of Dwayne Perkins and Tracy Oliver (directed by Tim Story), is one of the better horror-comedies and whodunits to hit theaters in years. Originally released back in the summer of 2023, The Blackening is set on Juneteenth and tells the story of a group of college friends renting a cabin in the woods to celebrate the holiday. As you have probably already guessed, things quickly begin to go awry and the group has to survive til morning — while also finding out who’s behind the horrors they’re experiencing.
The film is also a great satire on the horror genre, playing off the frustrating trope of Black characters often dying first in horror films. One of the central themes and jokes in The Blackening is essentially “If everyone is Black, who dies first?”
After being away from the service for quite a while, The Blackening returned to Peacock earlier this month, just in time for fans to watch this Juneteenth and throughout the entire summer.
If you want to check out The Blackening on Peacock but don’t have a subscription, you can sign up for one here.
New Movies on Peacock
Peacock has been adding a bunch of movies throughout the month of June, including all four of the Jaws films on Father’s Day. The biggest day for new additions on the service, however, arrived at the beginning of the month. You can check out the complete list of Peacock’s June 1st additions below.
