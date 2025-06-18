Peacock Just Added One of the Best Horror-Comedies of the 2020s (And It’s a Perfect Summer Watch)

While a lot of people associate the horror with later fall months, summer is just as great of a time to experience the genre. In fact, there are tons of great horror movies that not only give off great summer vibes, but were specifically designed for the hottest season of the year. Think about ultra-bright horror experiences like Midsommar, or summer camp slashers like Friday the 13th. Another great entry in the summer horror catalogue arrived in theaters just a couple years ago, and it recently arrived on Peacock for even more fans to enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Blackening, from the minds of Dwayne Perkins and Tracy Oliver (directed by Tim Story), is one of the better horror-comedies and whodunits to hit theaters in years. Originally released back in the summer of 2023, The Blackening is set on Juneteenth and tells the story of a group of college friends renting a cabin in the woods to celebrate the holiday. As you have probably already guessed, things quickly begin to go awry and the group has to survive til morning — while also finding out who’s behind the horrors they’re experiencing.

Play video

The film is also a great satire on the horror genre, playing off the frustrating trope of Black characters often dying first in horror films. One of the central themes and jokes in The Blackening is essentially “If everyone is Black, who dies first?”

After being away from the service for quite a while, The Blackening returned to Peacock earlier this month, just in time for fans to watch this Juneteenth and throughout the entire summer.

If you want to check out The Blackening on Peacock but don’t have a subscription, you can sign up for one here.

New Movies on Peacock

Peacock has been adding a bunch of movies throughout the month of June, including all four of the Jaws films on Father’s Day. The biggest day for new additions on the service, however, arrived at the beginning of the month. You can check out the complete list of Peacock’s June 1st additions below.

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert

Anna and The Apocalypse

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Blue Crush

Bride of Chucky

The ‘Burbs

Capote

Captain Phillips

The Chronicles of Riddick

A Cowgirl’s Story

Daddy Day Care

The Day After Tomorrow

Death Wish

Deep Rising

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Erin Brockovich

A Fantastic Woman

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Force Majeure

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

I am Legend

Jack Reacher

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji (1995)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kick-Ass 2

Knock Knock

The Land Before Time

Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mechanic

Megamind

Milk

My Little Pony: The Movie

Pariah

Patch Adams

Pitch Black

The Producers (2005)

Riddick

Runaway Bride

Safe House

Saved!

Scooby-Doo

Seed of Chucky

Shaun of The Dead

Stonewall

Take This Waltz

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Tombstone

Up In The Air

Van Helsing

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Date

White Bird in a Blizzard

Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America

The World’s End

It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)