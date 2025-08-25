The Devil Wears Prada Returns to Streaming Ahead of Highly-Anticipated Sequel

The Devil Wears Prada has a new streaming home just in time for the long-awaited sequel. David Frankel’s comedy-drama about the high-pressure world of the fashion industry launched in theaters in 2006 and had a lasting impact on the fashion world and broader culture. The movie was a box office and critical success, grossing over $326 million worldwide and earning a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% critics’ score. As fans eagerly await The Devil Wears Prada 2, a confirmed sequel that will bring back original stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt, they can stream the original film at home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Devil Wears Prada started streaming on Hulu on August 1, 2025. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, the movie is directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman. The film follows aspiring journalist Andy Sachs (Hathaway) after she lands a dream job at a job at prestigious Runway magazine. She quickly finds herself at the mercy of her diabolical editor Miranda Priestly (Streep). The movie is now available to watch on Hulu as part of the streamer’s August 2025 content lineup, though it’s uncertain how long it will remain available.

Play video

Why You Should Watch The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada is nearly two decades old, but it still remains a beloved film, and for good reasons. If you look past the glamorous fashion world setting, the film at its heart is about identity, class, power, and gender roles, themes it explores with witty and still quotable dialogue and compelling performances from the cast. The movie’s cultural impact also can’t be overlooked, most notably in its ongoing influence on fashion trends.

If those things alone aren’t reason enough to immediately head to Hulu and press play on the beloved film, then the fact that The Devil Wears Prada is bound for a sequel is! It was confirmed in July 2024 that a sequel to the original 2006 film is in the works. The upcoming movie will bring back Streep, Hathaway, Tucci, and Blunt, alongside new cast members Kenneth Branagh Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and B.J. Novak, among others, for a follow-up story set amidst the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as Priestly faces off against Emily Charlton. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theaters on May 1, 2026, making now the perfect time to revisit the movie.

Other New Movies Now On Hulu

Hulu’s streaming catalog is a treasure trove for movie lovers. Every month, the streamer’s library updates with fresh titles, with several new exciting movies currently available to stream.

10 Things I Hate About You

A Simple Favor

Click

Coyote Ugly

Father Of The Bride

Father Of The Bride Part II

Forrest Gump

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

Practical Magic

Pretty Woman

Raising Arizona

Scarface (1983)

Taken

Under The Tuscan Sun

Weekend At Bernie’s