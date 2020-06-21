Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Batman Teams With Ezra Miller's Flash in BossLogic Flashpoint Poster

✖

A fan-created Flashpoint poster teams Flash star Ezra Miller with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who is rumored to reprise the Thomas Wayne role in The Flash. The father of the future Batman (Ben Affleck) in the mainline DC Extended Universe, Morgan's Wayne is gunned down alongside wife Martha (Lauren Cohan) in front of their young son, Bruce (Brandon Spink), in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In another reality, it's Bruce who is murdered by a mugger on the streets of Gotham City, spurring a grizzled Thomas Wayne to don the mantle of a more brutal and vengeful Dark Knight.

New artwork debuted by BossLogic imagines Morgan's caped crusader alongside Miller's scarlet speedster, who is expected to race against and through time in his first solo feature film dated June 3, 2022.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti previously revealed his movie features a "different version of Flashpoint than you're expecting," referring to a DC Comics crossover event that revealed an alternate reality where famed Justice Leaguer members like Superman and Wonder Woman were drastically changed.

Morgan and Snyder "talked about doing Batman together" while making Watchmen, where Morgan played another costumed crusader known as the Comedian.

"What I know about the Flashpoint Batman is, for me, I think he is not only the darkest of the Batmen, but the coolest," Morgan, now 54, told Total Film. "And I love his whole storyline and who he is and the tortured soul of it all." Asked if his Batman v Superman cameo might evolve into a larger role as Flashpoint Batman, Morgan said, "We'll see."

"I mean, look, DC is DC and they'll figure out what they're going to do next," Morgan said. "But I'm highly aware of the character, I will say that. I'm highly aware of the character, and it would probably be a thrill of a lifetime to put on the Batsuit."

In 2017, Gal Gadot was rumored to reprise her role as Diana Prince, a.k.a. Amazon warrior Wonder Woman, in The Flash. The report preceded Muschietti's involvement with the project, which passed through the hands of multiple directors, including Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, and directing duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

The Flashpoint comic book revealed Wonder Woman's Amazons were at war with Aquaman's sea-dwelling Atlanteans, who in the DC Extended Universe are commanded by their king, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa). More recent rumors suggest the involvement of another Justice League star, Cyborg (Ray Fisher), after Fisher confirmed there are "plans in the works" for the character to return in future Warner Bros. movies.

The Flash opens in theaters June 3, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.