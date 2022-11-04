Brandon Routh Addresses If His Superman Could Appear In The Flash Movie

✖

Brandon Routh says that it's "absolutely a possibility" that his version of Superman could show up in The Flash movie. Routh was doing an interview recently, where he was asked about the bold new direction of the DC Movie franchise, which has embraced the multiverse approach of the DC Comics Universe, to create a playing field where multiple versions of franchises and characters can co-exist. The Flash movie will kick the door to the DC Multiverse wide open, with a story that sees Ezra Miller's Flash break the DC Universe timeline, and have to fight to set things right again.

The Flash movie will bring back Michael Keaton's Batman (from Tim Burton's Batman 1989) as well as Miller's Justice League co-star Ben Affleck, as his version of Batman. That's just one example of how The Flash will use the DC multiverse to give fans some exciting cameos from franchise alumni - so could Brandon Routh be included in those ranks?

Routh played Superman in director Bryan Singer's 2006 film Superman Returns, and expensive reboot that failed to actually launch a new Superman franchise. Zack Snyder would re-introduce Superman via Henry Cavill in Man of Steel (2013), while Brandon Routh found new fame in the DC Universe playing Ray Palmer/The Atom in DC's TV series Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

While speaking to Geek House Show, Routh acknowledged that the wide-open rules of the DC Movie Multiverse now allow him to return as Superman in any number of ways - including in The Flash:

"Can we? I mean yeah I think that's always a possibility," Routh said. "Of course, they're bringing in Michael Keaton, which I'm excited about, and some other people from the past DC projects. I think it's very exciting - it worked really well in "Crisis On Infinite Earths," and I was extremely proud and honored to be a part of it and to reprise my Superman. So it's absolutely a possibility - you can do anything! Everybody lives and dies all the time in those things."

As he mentioned, Brandon Routh did recently get to suit up as Superman again: he played the Superman of Earth-96 in the Arrowverse crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths". That Superman was an older version of the character that was meant as a clear ode to Alex Ross's Superman from the famous miniseries Kingdom Come. That double-layered Easter egg in a TV event was enough to make headlines and put a spotlight back on Routh - imagine if Warner Bros. tapped him to appear in The Flash?

It would be fun to keep a tradition going and let Brandon Routh play, say, the emaciated Superman from DC's "Flashpoint" story arc, which The Flash movie will be in part inspired by. Just a thought.

The Flash is currently slated for release on November 4, 2022.