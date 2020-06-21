The King's Man: New Images Released

By Jamie Lovett

On Sunday, 20th Century Studios released the new trailer for The King's Man along with a theatrical poster for the film. The studio also released a batch of new images from the Kingsman prequel. The photos feature shots of the core cast, including Ralph Fiennes as Oxford, Harris Dickonson as Conrad, Rhys Ifans as Rasputin, Gemma Arterton as Polly, Tom Hollander as Nicholas II, and Daniel Brühl as Felix Yusupov. Keep reading to see the new photos from the upcoming movie. The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn, who directed Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. He co-wrote the prequel's screenplay with Karl Gajdusek. Here's the film's synopsis:

"As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

“The King’s Man” is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

"Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. The King’s Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek. "

The King's Man opens in theaters on September 18th.

Ralph Fiennes as Oxford

The King's Man 001
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Ralph Fiennes as Oxford and Harris Dickinson as Conrad

The King's Man 002
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Ralph Fiennes as Oxford

The King's Man 003
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Tom Hollander as Kaiser Wilhelm

The King's Man 004
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Daniel Bruhl as Erik and Valerie Pachner as Mata Hari

The King's Man 005
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Rhys Ifans as Rasputin

The King's Man 006
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Ralph Fiennes as Oxford and Djimon Hounsou as Shola

The King's Man 007
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Ralph Fiennes as Oxford and Harris Dickinson as Conrad

The King's Man 008
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Harris Dickinson as Conrad, Djimon Hounsou as Shola and Gemma Arterton as Polly

The King's Man 009
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Rhys Ifans as Rasputin, Alexander Shefler as Tsaravich Alexei, Tom Hollander as Tsar Nicholas, Branka Katic as Tsarina Alix

The King's Man 010
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Rhys Ifans as Rasputin

The King's Man 011
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Ralph Fiennes as Oxford

The King's Man 012
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Harris Dickinson as Conrad and Ralph Fiennes as Oxford

The King's Man 013
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Harris Dickinson as Conrad

The King's Man 014
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Gemma Arterton as Polly

The King's Man 015
(Photo: 20th Century Studio)
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

