The King's Man: New Images Released

On Sunday, 20th Century Studios released the new trailer for The King's Man along with a theatrical poster for the film. The studio also released a batch of new images from the Kingsman prequel. The photos feature shots of the core cast, including Ralph Fiennes as Oxford, Harris Dickonson as Conrad, Rhys Ifans as Rasputin, Gemma Arterton as Polly, Tom Hollander as Nicholas II, and Daniel Brühl as Felix Yusupov. Keep reading to see the new photos from the upcoming movie. The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn, who directed Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. He co-wrote the prequel's screenplay with Karl Gajdusek. Here's the film's synopsis:

"As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

“The King’s Man” is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

"Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. The King’s Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek. "

The King's Man opens in theaters on September 18th.