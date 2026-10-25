The Long-Delayed Crossover Event That Ended Two Horror Franchises Is a Streaming Success – Just as Both Are Being Rebooted

Horror has always been a staple of Hollywood from the first moving pictures all the way though to the current wave of low-budget blockbuster films released this year. However, there are few periods that have created as many icons of the genre as the decade between 1975 and 1985. Among them were two larger than life mass killers who somehow also endeared themselves to viewers in a way that child murderers really shouldn’t do. Now the crossover movie that fans had to wait a decade for has slashed its way into the HBO Max streaming chart for Halloween over 20 years since it became the most successful movie either franchise produced. For those haven’t worked it out, the movie is Freddy vs Jason, the Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th team-up that finally brought the two horror heavyweights together to answer the simple question of which would win in a head to head showdown.

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Friday the 13th released 10 movies between 1980 and 2001 while the Wes Craven-created Nightmare on Elm Street movies totalled seven between 1984 and 1994 along with a short-lived TV series. In 1993, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday teased the crossover of these two franchises with a closing blink-and-you-miss-it scene where Freddy’s razor-fingered glove emerged from the ground to claim Jason’s discarded mask after the machete-wielding monster was dragged into hell. The moment was added as a way of attempting to strongarm the studio into moving ahead with crossover movie all fans wanted but never thought would actually happen. In 2003, the horror dream – or nightmare if you prefer – became a reality and against all the odds managed to weave together both mythologies in a way that allowed the two icons to face each other in a brutal, fan-service heavy showdown that ended up being the real final chapter in both original franchises.

Freddy and Jason Have Been Dormant for Too Long

Between Wes Craven’s New Nightmare and Freddy vs Jason, the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise seemed to have ended on a high note, and other than the highly divisive 2010 reboot, Freddy has mostly been contained to small guest appearances by Robert Englund at conventions and, unexpectedly, in The Goldbergs‘ comedy series in 2018. Jason Voorhees has been even more elusive since a 2009 reboot thanks to more than a decade of legal arguments about who actually owns the character and the Friday the 13th name. This year, it was the Friday the 13th franchise that broken cover first, with prequel series Crystal Lake going back to the beginning of the saga to tell the story of Jason’s mother Pamela Voorhees and how Jason became the unstoppable monster of the movies. Following that, both franchises are now locked in on making new movies and bringing Freddy and Jason to a whole new generation in the coming years.

In the meantime, there couldn’t be a better time than Halloween to indulge in a marathon of as many of the movies you can find on streaming, culminating with Freddy vs Jason on HBO Max. Having said that, neither franchise can currently be streamed in one location. Check out where you can find all the movies below, correct at the time of writing.

Streaming Platform Available Friday the 13th & Nightmare on Elm Street Titles HBO Max • A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

• A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

• A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

• A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

• A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

• Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

• Friday the 13th (2009)

• A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) Paramount+ • Friday the 13th (1980)

• Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

• Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

• Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

• Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

• Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

• Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

• Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) AMC+ • Friday the 13th (Parts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8)

• A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Peacock • Friday the 13th (1980)

• Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

• Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

• Crystal Lake (Prequel Series) Philo • Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

• Jason X (2001)

• A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Netflix • Friday the 13th (1980) Tubi (Free w/ ads) • Friday the 13th (1980)

• Jason X (2001) Digital Rental Only • Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

• Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

What is your favorite Freddy and Jason movie? Let us know in the comments.