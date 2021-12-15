The Matrix Resurrections Stars Reunite for the 100th Episode of Red Table Talk (Exclusive)

Almost two decades since they first met on-screen in The Matrix Reloaded, actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are not only reuniting with co-star Jada Pinkett Smith for The Matrix Resurrections, but are also joining her for a conversation on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. Given their years of history collaborating together, the conversation will surely shed insight not only on the working relationship the three performers have, but will also surely show off just how much fun they have together when the film cameras aren’t rolling. Check out a clip from the new episode of Red Table Talk below before it premieres on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, December 15th at 12 p.m. ET.

Per press release, “We’re celebrating RTT‘s 100th episode in a big way: for the first time together, superstars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas join Jada, Willow, and Jaden for a special Matrix reunion. Known as the ‘nicest guy in Hollywood,’ find out what makes Keanu happy! His on-screen love, Carrie-Anne reveals what changed her life and Priyanka has a burning question for her co-stars.”

The film is described, “From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.”

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the Aquaman franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV’s Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV’s Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV’s Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV’s Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV’s Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV’s Gotham).

Given the ambition of the original trilogy, some fans are curious about how this new installment will honor what came before it while also paving a new path forward for the series, with producer David Mitchell previously confirming this film isn’t necessarily the “sequel” some fans expect.

“I saw the film in Berlin in September,” Mitchell explained to To Vima. “It’s really good. I cannot tell you what the film is about, but I could explain what it is not. It’s certainly not yet one more sequel, but something autonomous that contains however the three Matrix that preceded in a really ingenious way. It’s a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieves a couple of things that we do not see in action films, meaning it subverts the rules of blockbusters.”

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd. Check out The Matrix reunion on Red Table Talk on Wednesday, December 15th at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.