Comic-Con 2020: The New Mutants Stars Want These Avengers and X-Men Character Crossovers

Stars of The New Mutants reveal their wished-for crossovers with characters from the Avengers and X-Men franchises in the event of a merger between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the X-Verse. Taking place outside the so-far mutant-free MCU but tethered to the X-Verse launched with 2000's original X-Men, the Josh Boone-directed New Mutants introduces a new class of Homo superior — teen mutants Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy), Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Sunspot (Henry Zaga), Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt) and Cannonball (Charlie Heaton) — whose emerging super-human powers develop inside the walls of a secret facility supervised by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga).

"I'd say, in the X-Men world, [Michael] Fassbender's Magneto because I just think he's amazing," Heaton told ComicBook.com about the X-Men: First Class star during Comic-Con@Home. "I want to feel what that intensity feels like in real life [laughs]. He's incredible. First Class, I was just like, 'Wow.'"

Braga picked the Asgardian Avenger, because Thor star Chris Hemsworth is "really funny." For Zaga's solar-powered Sunspot, a worthy friend or foe is another teenager wielding amazing abilities: Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

"Thor is a good one. I was gonna say Spidey, because I was always a fan and I think he's doing a great job," Zaga said. "And the movies are really fun, too."

The New Mutants is "a lot like those films," Boone said of the bigger-budgeted Avengers and X-Men franchises, because "they really did cast to the nines and got really great actors to be in those movies, which is why I think those movies work so well."

Planned as a trilogy when New Mutants was set up at Fox, Boone earlier told /Film he "never had a conversation" with Disney about linking his long-delayed X-Men spinoff to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I just can't imagine that they'd ever had a conversation about that unless the movie did the business and had the demand for them to have that conversation. At the same time, too, if I was them, I'd want a clean break," Boone said. "I imagine they'll do their own thing, but certainly, the cast and I would love to go make another movie."

He added, "If there's the demand for it, I think that it's something that we'll end up having a conversation about. But to me, now, I'd just be thankful to get this one out so everybody can see it."

The New Mutants is currently scheduled to open in theaters August 28.

