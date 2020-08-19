The New Mutants Unveils Fright-Filled TV Spot

sure, that’ll help the kids sleep better.#newmutants is in theaters aug 28. get tickets now: https://t.co/yEuEZJnmoS pic.twitter.com/BmnAnZVBoJ — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) August 19, 2020

X-Men fans continue to hold their breath as every day passes in hopes that The New Mutants will really, finally be made available to audiences, with the above TV spot for the film leaning into the more horrifying elements of the concept. While the Deadpool films surely took the world of mutants into a more mature arena, New Mutants aims to explore a new tone for the concept and deliver audiences a full-blown horror movie, albeit one with a PG-13 rating. Check out the new TV spot above as we wait to see if the film really lands in select theaters on August 28th.

In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the Marvel comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.

The film was originally slated to hit theaters back in 2018, only for a number of behind-the-scenes events to delay the film a number of times. When the project was being developed, filmmaker Josh Boone was so excited about the concept that he had planned to make an entire trilogy, with each film set to embrace a different horror film archetype.

"They were all supposed to be kind of separate horror genre films: the first one’s like a rubber reality horror movie, the second one was supposed to be an alien invasion movie with Warlock, and then the third one was going to take all these elements from the X-Men crossover from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s called 'Inferno' to be a kind of supernatural, apocalyptic horror movie. That was the plan," Boone previously shared with /Film.

One of the unexpected factors that arose in the years since shooting the film was Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox, with the filmmaker noting he hasn't met with Disney about getting to continue his project.

"I never had a conversation about it," the filmmaker confessed. "I just can’t imagine that they’d ever had a conversation about that unless the movie did the business and had the demand for them to have that conversation. At the same time, too, if I was them, I’d want a clean break. Like I said, I can kind of step outside myself to talk about any of this stuff. But I imagine they’ll do their own thing, but certainly, the cast and I would love to go make another movie. If there’s the demand for it, I think that it’s something that we’ll end up having a conversation about. But to me, now, I’d just be thankful to get this one out so everybody can see it."

Stay tuned for details on The New Mutants before it hits select theaters on August 28th.

