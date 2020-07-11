X-Men: Here's What Rainn Wilson Could Look Like as Wolverine

✖

Move along Danny DeVito, there's a new Wolverine in town. In case you ever wondered what Rainn Wilson would look like as the fan-favorite mutant, fan art extraordinaire BossLogic has crafted a spectacular piece of concept art just for you. Featuring the likeness of The Office alum on the body of Logan, the fan art includes a fanny pack cool enough to make Dwight Schrute jealous. Though the casting is likely something that will never happen, at least for the moment we can imagine Toby Flenderson having to take away the adamantium claws as Wolverine tries to show up to work at Dunder-Mifflin.

See the fan art for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram Blessing your feed for the weekend ❤️ A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Jul 10, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

Whatever the case, it's safe to say Hugh Jackman is done playing the role he filled for nearly 20 full years. After a poignant swan song in Logan, the actor has confirmed he's done playing the X-Men favorite. Earlier this summer, he even opened up on one of the film's most touching scenes — a devastating death sequence he shared with co-star Dafne Keen.

"Yeah, there were so many crossovers by the end, because I’d played it for so long," Jackman explained. "I knew it was going to be my last one way before we wrote it. I made that decision. There was a weight of expectation that I’d been carrying. I was super invested. I felt so in it. I was working with a director that I worked with three times before, who I trust implicitly, Jim Mangold. I remember when we shot that scene, we were shooting very high altitude, and there were thunderstorms going off everywhere, and we had to shut down. He just said: 'We can’t do this big stunt scene. But we’re just going to do the death scene.' I’m like, 'Like, now?' He goes, 'I’m just going to have you and Dafne [Keen], and if you could just do that.' I’m like, 'All right.' He knew that’s best for me."

"We got there and we’re shooting the scene," he continued. "Dafne was 11. She was fantastic. We shot Dafne, and she turned around in two takes and he goes, 'Let’s just kick out. Let’s do another.' I said, 'You sure? I feel like,' and he goes, 'Man, let’s just stop the clocks. Let’s not worry about everything. This is the end of 19 years. Sit in it for half an hour.' And he rolled the cameras. Him just allowing me that moment — because I’m like you: I’m aware of everything. Him just allowing me to just kind of, not just as an actor but as Hugh, to remember that moment. It was a luxury that I’ll never forget."

