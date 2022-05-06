Thor: Ragnarok Star Confirms Her Villain Won't Return in Thor: Love and Thunder

✖

The upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder is seemingly pulling out all the stops when it comes to returning cast and crew. Chris Hemsworth will not only reprise his part of the god of thunder but he'll be joined by Taika Waititi returning as the director with Tessa Thompson reprising her part of Valkyrie and Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Not everyone will be returning though as actress Rachel House, who played Grandmaster's right hand man Topaz, has confirmed she's not going to appear as her character.

“I think she’s gone-ers," House said in an interview with The Movie Dweeb." I’m almost 100% sure that Topaz will not be seen again…I’m about 99.9% sure that I will not be in the next Thor.” To her credit, the last we saw of Topaz the ship she was piloting was crashing back onto the surface of Sakaar, and it seems unlikely that any of the characters from that planet, or the planet itself, will play a part in the film as it has a lot of plates to spin (plates that not only include Jane Foster wielding the hammer and becoming the Mighty Thor but also Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher).

It's a little bit of a surprise that Rachel House won't appear in the film in some capacity as it would mark one of the few projects that she and director Taika Waititi have not collaborated on together. House, a New Zealand native like Waititi, previously worked with him on most of his films including his debut Eagle vs Shark, Boy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok, the Oscar Winning Jojo Rabbit (in a deleted scene), and his next film the upcoming Next Goal Wins. The only movies he's directed that House hasn't appeared in was 2014's What We Do in the Shadows.

"I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi previously teased. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released on May 6, 2022.

