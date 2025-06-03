Thunderbolts* Concept Art Reveals VERY Different Look for The Sentry by Marvel

Unlike a lot of projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thunderbolts* avoids using a mustache-twirling villain hellbent on world domination. The titular team’s biggest challenge is Bob, a chill guy who really doesn’t want to cause any trouble but has a dark alter ego who consumes everyone and everything in his past. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, now a mainstay of the MCU, tells Bob what he wants to hear and offers him the opportunity to become Earth’s Mightiest Hero. Donning a gold suit and slick hair, Bob adopts the Sentry persona. However, the character almost looked very different in his first MCU appearance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Concept artist Constantine Sekeris has been sharing the work he did for Thunderbolts* on social media, revealing alternate looks for Ghost and Taskmaster. His most interesting posts, though, feature costumes that Sentry could’ve worn if the production had made a different choice.

The first two looks aren’t too different from what made it to the big screen. Both feature larger logos and the character’s iconic long hair from the comics, but the idea of turning Bob into a hero is present in the designs. The third piece of concept art takes things in a very different direction, using as much black as gold and making Sentry look much more like a villain. Sekeris even appears to be borrowing from Adam Warlock’s MCU design, giving Sentry a gold face to match his costume’s color scheme.

While all the designs are great, it’s obvious why Thunderbolts* went with the one it did. Bob’s ultimate goal was to be a hero, and despite running into a bit of trouble, his new friends got him back on track. Now, he’s ready to take the MCU by storm in his new role.

Sentry Will Have a Major Role in the MCU’s Future

Valentina tricks Bob into thinking she believes he can be a hero to save her own skin in Thunderbolts*. The government is looking into her shady business practices, and the only way out is to provide the world with a new hero. Once Bob wises up, he isn’t able to control himself and gives control to The Void, who goes on a rampage in New York City.

The only reason the entire world isn’t sucked into The Void is that Yelena Belova takes a liking to Bob and risks it all to save him. She enters The Void, which inspires her teammates to do the same, and together, they help Bob begin to work through his trauma. With new friends in his corner, Bob feels confident enough to take back control and frees everyone from The Void.

Unfortunately, the Thunderbolts don’t get to celebrate their victory for long because Valentina avoids their wrath by announcing to the press that they’re the “New Avengers.” Without much choice, the members of the team find themselves on the cover of magazines and cereal boxes. The one silver lining is that Bob gets to take a breather because keeping his Sentry costume in the closet means The Void can’t return.

Bob won’t just chill in Avengers Tower forever, though. He’s going to return in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, where he’s sure to play a major role in the fight against Doctor Doom. As the MCU does, it’s sure to make some tweaks to Sentry’s look, but it’s not going to have to do much because Sekeris’ early designs make it clear that the franchise never had any intention of letting the character down.

Thunderbolts* is in theaters now.

Which of the alternate designs for Sentry is your favorite? Are you happy with the one that ended up in Thunderbolts*? Let us know in the comments below!