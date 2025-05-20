Tom Cruise Proves He Could Make an Amazing Uncharted Movie

Tom Cruise’s filmography comes together to prove that he could make an amazing Uncharted movie. The world of video game adaptations is finally starting to become something worthwhile after many decades of absolute garbage video game movies. That’s not to say there aren’t bad video game movies anymore, but at the very least, there’s a better emphasis on quality and it seems like the ones that turn out bad aren’t nearly as bad as the ones we used to get. Even a movie like Uncharted isn’t terrible, but it’s not a great representation of the game. At the very least, it’s a fun movie to watch that delivers some thrills.

The Uncharted movie was one that also sat in development hell for about a decade. The movie had a lot of different directors and rotating stars, but eventually, Tom Holland was the one who got to embody Nathan Drake. Sony seems to have interest in doing an Uncharted 2 at some point, though nothing has been even rumored about where that movie could go in the future. Perhaps one day it will happen, but like many fans, we have wondered what the Uncharted movie could’ve been with different directors and cast. And perhaps to very little surprise, it seems like Tom Cruise could’ve delivered us an epic Uncharted movie that hits all the marks of the games.

Tom Cruise Probably Should’ve Made an Uncharted Movie

Twitter user and filmmaker Stephen Ford cut together a video featuring footage from some of Tom Cruise’s films, notably The Mummy and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning with the Uncharted theme music. It makes it look like a dream Uncharted movie, one that would adapt Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception in a big way. Of course, these movies have very different stories from Uncharted, but aesthetically and even tonally in some cases, they really do feel like they could come together to be an Uncharted movie. Tom Cruise’s desire to do big stunts with minimal CGI along with his charming persona would make him a great match for Nathan Drake, a daredevil who never lets any obstacle stop him from getting his treasure.

just wanna thank tom cruise for making Uncharted 3 over multiple films pic.twitter.com/AdFBzdDFlF — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) May 19, 2025

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning also featured an Uncharted 2-esque stunt where a train is derailed and Ethan Hunt must scale the train as it turns vertical while hanging from a ledge. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and The Mummy also featured big plane sequences that feel reminiscent of Uncharted 3. Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie has denied taking inspiration from Uncharted, but it hasn’t stopped fans from making the comparisons nonetheless.

Sadly, the time has probably passed for Tom Cruise to make an Uncharted movie. The actor is in his early 60s and is now moving on from Mission: Impossible, likely in part due to the fact that making another one would probably be damaging to his already battered body. Although The Mummy wasn’t a very good movie, perhaps it’s more fun to try and reimagine it as an Uncharted movie.

Do you think Tom Cruise could’ve made a good Uncharted movie? Let me know in the comments.