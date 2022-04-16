Tom Hanks Throws Out First Pitch for Cleveland Guardians With Cast Away’s Wilson

Tom Hanks threw out the first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians home opener and he had some special help. The event in Ohio ended up being a Cast Away reunion. Wilson was the ceremonial ball and the entire crowd got a massive kick out of the entire spectacle. Cleveland was playing its first home game since rebranding the team to Guardians. They ended up falling 4-1 against the San Francisco Giants and a lively crowd. However, for non-fans, the big story coming out was Hanks’ first pitch with Wilson. Back when the team name was announced, the beloved actor was a part of the video the Guardians released. He performed a long monologue about the city and its unique positioning in the country. Check it out down below.

“We are a city on the rise. Forging into the future from our ironed-out past,” Hanks began. “We are a city of fire and water, of trees and towers built through generations of blue collars and the brightest scholars – and all of those who have worked harder. We hold tight to our roots and set our sights on tomorrow, but this is our team that has stood with our city for more than a century from Old Municipal to the corner of Carnegie.”

Accompanied by a rather uncooperative Wilson, @tomhanks delivers the ceremonial first pitch to Larry Doby Jr.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/tbmkcwqHuH — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 15, 2022

He continued, “A team that has seen its own progress and prosperity. Its history flows like the river through the heart of this city, the history that has given us miraculous moments. Moments that span years, and others 22 games. Moments that broke barriers and moments that broke hearts, moments that prove that this is more than a game. We remember those moments as we move forward with change.”

“You see, there’s always been Cleveland – that’s the best part of our name. Now it’s time to unite as one family, one community, to build the next era for this team in this city. To keep watch and guard what makes this game the greatest. To come together and welcome all who want to join us. We are loyal and proud and resilient,” Hanks added. “We protect what we’ve earned and always defend it. Together we stand with all who understand what it means to be born and built from the land – because this is the city we love and the game we believe in. And together, we are all Cleveland Guardians.”

“Many of you know Tom Hanks cares deeply about Cleveland,” the team’s president told Cleveland.com. “He’s very genuine and authentic in what Cleveland means to him. The fact that he was willing to be a part of this speaks volumes. It also speaks to what Cleveland’s all about. People are fiercely loyal to Cleveland. They love being from Cleveland, they take a lot of pride in that fact. And he certainly does. It’s a wonderful opportunity for him as well for the Black Keys.”

