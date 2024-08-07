Here: De-Aged Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Movie Release Date Changed

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright’s new movie has changed its release date again. Here is coming to theaters from Sony Pictures on November 1. Robert Zemeckis’s latest film sees him in a Forrest Gump reunion of sorts with Hanks and Wright. Here has come under discussion a lot recently because of the de-aging technology at play with both of the stars. Hanks has had a lot to say on the subject of Artificial Intelligence and deepfakes. The latest TriStar release sees the beloved star looking like his younger self. (If you’re a viewer of a certain age, the images are both nostalgic and mortifying in the same breath.) Michelle Dockery and Paul Bettany are also along for the ride in Here.

Speaking to DGA Quarterly, Zemeckis explained how much he’s learned over the course of his career in Hollywood. I Wanna Hold Your Hand served to be a bit of a wakeup call when it came to directorial duties and the larger business of the industry.

“The biggest lesson I learned on both of those projects was that a filmmaker’s job isn’t done when you’re finished making the movie,” Zemeckis shared. “You have to really get involved in the marketing. I still remember the first marketing meeting for ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand’ where this guy said, ‘So, what do you want us to do?’ I thought, ‘Uh, oh, this is a thing, I have to go home and start thinking of some TV spots.’ I realized then that the studio really wasn’t some big happy family where everybody was watching everybody else’s back. Just because you were making a movie at a studio didn’t mean the studio had any interest in it.”

What Is Here About?

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star.

Sony has a description of the new movie: “From the reunited director, writer, and stars of Forrest Gump, Here is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, screenplay by Eric Roth & Zemeckis and told much in the style of the acclaimed graphic novel by Richard McGuire on which it is based, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right Here.”

