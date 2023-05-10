Tom Holland Stars In Trailer For The Crowded Room

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for The Crowded Room, an upcoming thriller starring Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Amanda Seyfried (Veronica Mars). The series centers on a man who is arrested for a shooting in 1970s New York, but it quickly spirals into something much more complicated. Is he having memory issues or just hiding the truth? Think of this as if you already knew to be suspicious of the narrator in The Usual Suspects, and the whole movie was about watching him spar with his interrogator. This is, of course, not Holland's first gritty drama made in cooperation with Apple, who distributed the Joe and Anthony Russo-directed Cherry in 2021.

The Crowded Room is a 10-episode limited series from Academy Award-winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind). Holland executive produces and leads an ensemble that includes Emmy Rossum (Shameless), Sasha Lane (Loki), Will Chase (Dopesick), and Lior Raz (Fauda), with guest stars Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), Christopher Abbott (First Man), Thomas Sadoski (The Newsroom), and Zachary Golinger (Evil).

While Holland has some exciting non-Marvel projects in the works, many fans are eager to find out if he'll be returning to the role of Spider-Man. It's currently unclear whether he will be donning the Spidey suit once again, and while the actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, he's not discounting a return to Marvel. Back in November, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong." During a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have "been slightly misconstrued."

"What I was basically trying to say is that if I am 30 and still playing Spider-Man and I haven't passed on the baton to a Miles Morales or a Spider-Woman or something more diverse, then I will have done something wrong in the sense of duties that I have to the character," Holland explained. "Not that if I'm playing Spider-Man in my 30s I'm some washed-up has-been. That's not what I was saying at all."

The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny's life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.

Holland serves as executive producer with Goldsman, whose television credits include Fringe, Titans, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Picard. A co-production between Apple Studios (Black Bird, Masters of the Air) and New Regency (Barbarian, New Amsterdam), The Crowded Room is also executive produced by Alexandra Milchan (Tár) for EMJAG Productions; and New Regency's Arnon Milchan (Deep Water), Yariv Milchan (The Northman), and Michael Schaefer (Swarm).

The Crowded Room will be streamiung on Apple TV+ on June 9th.