Tom & Jerry: Colin Jost Reveals Why He Pursued The Movie

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost revealed why he pursued Tom & Jerry. The family film has garnered even more attention lately as a simultaneous release on HBO Max and theaters looms. The comedian talked to The Toronto Sun about the upcoming flick and why this role over everything else. Well, it really comes down to the movies he enjoyed growing up. Things like Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Home Alone 2 were early favorites. Those two films peddled two very different fantasies about what the pinnacle of being a kid was in the late 80s and early 90s. On one hand, the idea of being able to act alongside all these iconic characters is a dream a bunch of people are still chasing today. With respect to Home Alone, that sequel featured the grandeur of New York and that appealed. Check out what he had to say about the family film down below:

“I really like the world of seeing 2D animation brought into a live-action world,” Jost began. “You know, in a Roger Rabbit way? That was something that really appealed to me. I just hadn’t seen it in so long. I love Tim Storey as a director, so I wanted to work with him. As the cast came together, I really liked my castmates. It was really fun and funny to work in scenes with Chloe, and Michael Pena, and Rob Delaney and Paula V. I don’t know, it was like a good vibe on set. I think we found a lot of extra stuff. I really like the idea of creating this world, especially for younger people who are going to be watching the movie. And families that are going to be watching the movie. It felt like a total escape, there was a real magic to having these cartoon characters live in a hotel in New York City.”

“Being a New Yorker, I just thought that was such a cool thing,” he continued. “It reminded me a bit of Home Alone 2. You know, where Kevin is living in the Plaza Hotel. As a kid, it made me excited and want to go do something like that. So, I thought it had a little bit of that magic too.”

HBO Max released a synopsis of the movie:

“One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom & Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.”

Tom & Jerry hits theaters and streaming February 26th.

Will you be catching Tom & Jerry when it releases? Let us know down in the comments!